The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors celebrate their victory in Saturday’s TMSAA Class A Section 1 tournament at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport. The victory earns the Lady Warriors a spot in the TMSAA Class A girls’ basketball state tournament later this week in Smyrna.
RCS’ Addie Lawson hits a clutch free throw in overtime of the TMSAA Class A Section 1 championship game on Saturday at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.
RCS’ Kenady Deal gets the ball down the floor in Saturday’s championship game. Deal had 19 points to lead the Lady Warriors.
Rogersville City School’s Rylee Sivert was named the Class A Section 1 girls basketball tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
A determined Addie Lawson drives to the basket in overtime against Newport.
RCS' Addie Lawson battles a pair of Newport players for position after a Rylee Sivert free throw in Saturday's sectional championship game.
The RCS Lady Warriors turn to face their fans — a full house of faithful friends and family members — who made the trip to Kingsport to cheer them on.
The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeated Newport in overtime on Saturday to win the Class A Section 1 girls' basketball tournament at John Sevier Middle School.
Players battle for position as the RCS shot goes in.
RCS' Addie Lawson draws contact in the lane.
Addie Lawson is pushed from behind on her way to the basket.
Kenady Deal hustles after the ball in Saturday's title game.
Kenady Deal brings the ball down the floor for the Lady Warriors in Saturday's game.
Rylee Sivert and Brooke Nelson wait at half court as teams line up for a free throw.
Tournament MVP Rylee Sivert had nine points in Saturday's title game. She scored 22 in Thursday's semifinals.
The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeated Newport Grammar School 42-34 in an overtime thriller to capture the TMSAA Class A Section 1 championship at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport on Saturday.
“I’m very proud of the team this year. We have fought and fought and fought all season. We’ve had four matchups with Newport, but we came ready today,” said RCS coach Latosha Jackson. “We have some sixth-graders who really stepped up. Rylee (Sivert) and Kenady (Deal) have led this team this year, and I’m proud of them.”
With the win, the Lady Warriors (23-2) advance to the TMSAA Class A girls’ state basketball tournament Feb. 10-11 in Smyrna. Only four teams from across the state qualify in each classification. The Lady Warriors will face the Section 4 champion (yet to be decided) on Friday at 5 p.m. (CST).
“The next step is we’re going to state! We’re going to fight and give it our best shot to bring home the championship,” Jackson said.
In Saturday’s sectional championship, Newport jumped out to an early 5-0 lead before Rylee Sivert hit a 3-pointer to put RCS on the scoreboard. Addie Lawson hit a layup, was fouled and made the free throw. Kenady Deal added a basket, and RCS came back to lead at the end of the first quarter 8-7.
The Lady Warriors struggled in the second. They managed just four points — a Lawson basket and two Deal free throws — and trailed 15-12 at halftime.
The two teams battled throughout the third. Sivert had five points and Deal four in the quarter, as RCS cut the lead to two, 23-21.
Lawson hit a free throw early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 23-22. Newport responded with a basket. Sivert hit a free throw to make the score 25-23. Newport then converted a three-point play and scored again to go up by seven, 30-23. Lawson answered with a 3-pointer to make it 30-26; Newport scored again. Deal hit a 3-pointer to cut the Newport lead to 32-29 and then hit another 3-pointer to tie the game with 1:20 to go.
After stopping Newport, RCS had the last possession of regulation but couldn’t get a shot.
In the three-minute overtime, Lawson dominated. She scored a basket to give RCS a 34-32 lead. She then added 1 of 2 free throws. Newport then scored its only two points of the overtime. Lawson then added two more free throws. Deal hit two at the line, and RCS led 39-34. Deal made a celebratory 3-pointer at the buzzer to provide the final margin.
Three RCS Lady Warriors scored all of the team’s points. Deal had 19 points, Lawson 15 and Sivert 9.
Sivert was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The Lady Warriors are coached by Jackson and assistants Kelsey Nichols and Mitzi Price.