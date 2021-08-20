ROGERSVILLE – A big turnout has created a lot of intrasquad competition, which bodes well for the Cherokee girls volleyball team.
“We’re pushing each other and making each other better,” said Cherokee volleyball coach Ashley Wilson. “Even the freshmen are pushing our upper classmen to make them better. It’s more competitive.
“This is probably one of the most competitive years that I’ve had. I’m trying to figure out what’s going to work the best. I’m really excited,” she said.
Cherokee lost nobody from last season’s team to graduation.
“We have a little bit of experience this year,” Wilson said. “We didn’t lose anybody last year. We had basically all freshmen, sophomores and juniors last year even for varsity. This year we have four seniors, we have four juniors and a whole bunch of sophomores and six freshmen.
“Varsity-wise, we have a lot of experience. And our JV is looking pretty good for not ever playing together. At their playday first time playing together, they looked really good in the rotation we put together. So, I’m really excited. They have a close bond,” Wilson said.
Wilson has 25 total players from which to choose her rotations.
“We found a rotation we really like and have played well together,” she said. “Cassie Cooper is going to be our main outside this year. She’s a senior. She came in as a freshmen who never played before, and has played all four years.
“We have several middles. We are still kind of determining roles. My seniors are going to play a big part. We have Cassie Cooper, Arran Harrell, Randi Fletcher and Gracie Weems. We have a transfer from Wise Central, Olivia Sanders, who’s a junior. The team has welcomed her in and they all mesh really well together. She’s going to help us a lot,” Wilson said.
“We have our junior, Makenna Bledsoe, our other middle, and junior setter, Gracie Johnson and sophomore setter Kendyl Fields,” Wilson said.
“Sophie Weems is going to be our libero right now. She’s a sophomore. That’s kind of what we’re looking at right now. But to be honest, we’re really pushing each other.”
That means several will be vying for varsity playing time.
Cherokee’s long association with the old Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference has ended in volleyball with the TSSAA reclassification going into effect this year.
“It’s changed completely,” Wilson said. “We’re no longer in there with Jeff County and all them. It’s us, Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville, Grainger and West Greene. We went down to AA.”
Wilson doesn’t know much about the new competition, having played mostly against IMAC teams for so long.
“I can’t really say,” she said. “The only team that we’ve seen is West Greene and it was at camp, our first time playing together. We played decently. We played Grainger last year and went five (sets) with them and lost by about three in the fifth set. But I don’t know anything about Greeneville or Chuckey-Doak.”
The travel will be a bit easier.
“It’s a little better,” Wilson said. “Everybody is within about 45 minutes. I think the farthest is going to be Grainger, which is a little better than going to Jefferson County.”
The changing landscapes out the bus windows will be part of a new era in Cherokee volleyball.
“I’m excited for us,” Wilson said. “I really think mindset-wise it’s going to be better because it’s a clean slate. It’s anybody’s game, basically. This team has never played them, ever.”
As far as goals, Wilson just wants to see improvement.
“Compete day in and day out,” she said. “There are a lot of goals that we have, like block here and missed serves there. Just compete and improve every game, improve every practice and just have fun and enjoy being together.”
That cohesiveness and mutual appreciation of teammates is an important element in the grander scheme, Wilson said.
“They’re more like a family than just a team,” she said. “That’s my overall goal, make them appreciate each other and help them to be better individuals when they leave here.”