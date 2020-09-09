JONESBOROUGH – David Crockett scored touchdowns on its first five possessions of the game en route to dominating Volunteer, 49-0, in a Region 1-5A contest Friday night at Crockett.
The Falcons couldn’t take advantage of a 48-yard, opening kickoff return by Cameron Johnson to the Pioneer 42, having to punt back to Crockett after three plays and two yards to the Pioneer 40.
The Pioneers needed only one play from scrimmage to put points on the board, as Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie took a handoff and sprinted 76 yards to the end zone.
The Falcons managed to move the ball 28 yards on its next possession – kept alive twice on third down passes from junior quarterback Garrison Barrett to Cason Christian and Heath Miller. But the Falcons stalled at the Crockett 47 and had to punt it back to the Pioneers.
A bad snap sailed over Johnson’s head to the Falcon 28, giving all but three yards gained on the possession back to the Pioneers along with the ball.
Five plays later, senior Pioneer quarterback Mason Britton caught a touchdown pass from Brendan Reid. Edison Gouge’s extra point made it 14-0 with 3:47 left in the opening quarter.
Volunteer’s third possession ended on three plays and a bad snap on the punt attempt. This time Johnson managed to run it down and get the kick off from the Falcons’ own 10-yard line that took decent flight then took a better roll, stopping all the way at the Crockett 33.
Despite Johnson’s punting heroics, Crockett scored on the very next play, a 67-yard touchdown pass play from Britton to Brayden Reid for a 21-0 lead with 1:11 left in the first.
An unsportsmanlike penalty against the Falcons for a thrown helmet after the play gave the Pioneers 15 yards on the kickoff, which sailed into the end zone for a touchback, pinning Volunteer at its own 20 to start its next possession – another three-and-out.
Crockett drove the 67 yards in 3:31 and 12 plays, the last a five-yard TD run by Reid making it 28-0.
Volunteer’s next possession ended on its third play – a completion by Barrett to Caleb Scott, who was separated from the ball on a hit by a Crockett defender. The ball was scooped up by Pioneer linebacker Aidan Clark, who returned it deep in Volunteer territory. A personal foul away from the play by a frustrated Falcon advanced the ball to the Falcon four, where Kollie ran in his next touchdown.
The Falcons were unable to muster much offense all night. Barrett completed five of 12 passes for 30 yards and one interception, while Johnson picked up 28 yards on 14 carries and Riley Littleton gained 17 on seven attempts.
Crockett, which hosts Knox Webb Friday, were led by Kollie’s 109 yards on four carries and two touchdowns, and Britton’s 112 passing yards on 7-of-14 passing – one of which was picked off by Volunteer’s Heath Miller. The Pioneers scored twice more in the fourth quarter – a TD pass from Jake Fox to Clay Taylor and a 20-yard fumble recovery return by Jaevon Emile.
Volunteer, still completing its turf field installation, travels to Sullivan East this week.