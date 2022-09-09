Mattie Crowder (2) tries to set for a teammate.
Lily Christian (14) goes up for the ball.
Isabella Byington (5) hits one over.
Volunteer’s Adah Snodgrass (22) goes for a point.
Volunteer’s Isabella Byington (5) battles at the net.
Volunteer’s Lily Christian (14) goes for a kill.
CHURCH HILL – Volunteer hosted David Crockett Tuesday evening in a junior varsity-varsity double-header.
On the page are photos of the junior varsity match, taken by Bobby Vaughn.
