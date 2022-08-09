MORRISTOWN — This Saturday a disc golf fundraiser that will benefit Lakeway Area girls will be held at Frank Lorino Park in Morristown.
Girls Inc. of Hamblen County is excited to host the first Motown Throwdown tournament, a 36-hole tournament that will tee off at 9 a.m. The second tee will be after the lunch hour.
This C-tier PDGA sanctioned tournament will have a 50 percent cash payout for winners in qualifying divisions and player packs will include a customized
disc, putter, water bottle, cooler, golf towel, sunscreen, and more.
While you’re competing, you can enjoy breakfast and lunch from food trucks that will be set up at the park for the day.
Whether you’re an avid PDGA player, an aspiring pro, or just someone who
loves to play this sport, register for this fun tournament and support local
girls.
Proceeds will go directly towards programming that gives girls
opportunities in STEM, confidence-building, financial literacy, and career
readiness.
Registration is open now! Register online at this link to compete for a great
cause: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/1st_Annual_Girls_Inc_Moto
wn_Throwdown_2022
This charitable tournament comes at the perfect time as Girls Inc.
celebrates its 50th year in Hamblen County. Girls Inc. is an after-school and
summer program with the mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and
bold through hands-on opportunities in recreation and education.
With questions about the tournament, sponsorships or corporate teams,
contact Lauren Stipes at lauren_girlsinc@musfiber.com.
