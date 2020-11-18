EIDSON – The Surgoinsville Eagles held the Clinch Wildcats scoreless for the first quarter and a half and held on for a 41-8 victory Friday night at Clinch School.
Roman Borghetti-Metz and Jordan Winegar led the early onslaught, each scoring six points in the first quarter as the Eagles forced numerous turnovers and converted them into fast-break points leading to a 20-0 advantage after one period.
Two more layups by Borghetti-Metz and one by Jackson Clonce to start the second extended the SMS lead to 26-0 with 5:16 in the half.
The Wildcats finally scored at the 2:41 mark when Ethan Cobb sank a three-pointer. SMS took a 32-3 lead into halftime.
A Clonce put-back started an 8-0, third-quarter run for the Eagles, who had a balanced scoring attack. Borghetti-Metz led SMS with 12 points. Clonce added seven, while Winegar and Alec Pennington scored six each.
Cobb and Caleb Smith hit threes for Clinch, which also got a fourth-quarter bank shot by Brady Trent.