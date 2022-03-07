CLINTON – The Volunteer Falcons ran out of time and miracles Monday, falling to Clinton, 78-74, in the Class 3A state sectionals.
Dragons senior guard Jackson Garner put on a shooting display, scoring 45 points, including five three-pointers and 20-of-20 from the foul line.
The Dragons (28-4) advance to the Class 3A State Quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State next Wednesday (March 16) where they will meet Jackson South Side (23-3).
The Falcons end their season at 23-13 – one victory shy of a trip to the state tournament.
Garner hit 14 of those free throws in the fourth to help stem a furious Falcons rally that saw the never-say-die Falcons cut a 66-53 deficit with 2:24 to go down to 76-72 with :10 to play. But Garner – of course – iced it at the line with two more free throws with :04 to play, giving the Dragons a 78-72 lead, trimmed to 78-74 on a game-ending drive by Bradin Minton.
It was then and only then could the Clinton fans celebrate the victory as the time was finally, safely off the clock. The Falcons just took a little too long to get rolling on this night.
It was a Garner three that put Clinton up, 9-6, with 5:24 left in an evenly-matched first quarter, which ended with the Dragons holding just a 13-11 lead, thanks to six in the post by Falcons senior Garrison Barrett.
But Jackson hit two of Clinton’s three threes during an 11-2 spurt to start the second quarter which put the Dragons ahead, 24-13, and Volunteer (23-13) in catch-up mode for the rest of the night.
Clinton led, 31-20, after the first half in which the Falcons were oddly silent from three-point range, going 0-for-4 in the first half, while Clinton was connecting on five from beyond the arc.
Joltin Harrison hit a three to start the third quarter and trim the Clinton lead to eight, 31-23, but Jeremiah Blauvelt answered with one, then converted a layup to push the Dragons in front, 36-23.
After Harrison hit one of three free throws, Garner outscored Volunteer, 11-7, over a three-minute stretch: scoring on a put-back, three, a three-point play, then another three, to push Clinton’s lead to 16, 47-31, with 2:58 in the third, frustrating for Falcons fans who knew their Birds were better than this.
The Falcons would actually outscore the Dragons the rest of the way, 43-31. They were just unable to cut the deficit below four before time ran out.
Besides Garner’s 45, Clinton got 12 from Blauvelt and 10 from Rishon Bright.
Minton led Volunteer with 19 – 14 in the fourth quarter. Barrett finished with 17 and Harrison 14. The Falcons finished with nine three-pointers – all in the second half. Harrison had three of them. Miinton and Jon Wes Lovelace had two threes apiece.
