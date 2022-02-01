ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs were trying to snap a three-game skid heading into Tuesday night’s game against Greeneville.
After the 39-33 loss to Volunteer on Jan. 21, Cherokee, which hosts Knox Gibbs Friday, fell to Cocke County Tuesday and then, 56-50 to West Greene Thursday.
The Cocke County Lady Red jumped out to an early lead and defeated the home-standing Cherokee Lady Chiefs 81-65 Tuesday night.
The visitors raced out to a 8-0 lead. Cherokee went almost five minutes without a score until Olivia Sanders hit a corner jumper. The Lady Red held a 25-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Chiefs made a run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 38-28 at halftime, with Sanders scoring nine points in the quarter. Cocke County held on to the lead the entire game as the Lady Chiefs couldn’t cut into the deficit.
Emma Houck led Cherokee with 20 points. Sanders finished with 12. Anna Houck had nine points, Bella Markham and Macy McDavid each scored 7 points. Carter Ringley had six points and Kailey Gilliam added four to round out the Lady Chiefs scoring.