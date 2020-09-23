JEFFERSON CITY – Cherokee’s golf team competed in the Inter Mountain Athletic Conference tournament last week and the District 2 tournament Monday, each time at Patriot Hills Golf Club in Jefferson City.
Golfers braved wet, windy conditions during the IMAC tournament, won by the home boys team and the Morristown East girls.
Jefferson County’s four-man total of 314 just nipped Morristown West’s 316. Morristown East followed with 330 with Cocke County placing fourth with 345. Cherokee’s boys were fifth with 352, followed by Sevier County (355) and Seymour (415).
Christian Edwards’ 82 paced Cherokee, which got 88 from Brayden Lawson, 89 from Michael Smith, and 93 from Tanner McPeek.
East’s two-girls total of 173 beat Sevier’s girls’ score of 180 and Seymour’s 185. Jefferson County (202) was fourth, followed by South Doyle (205), Morristown West (208), Cocke County (225) and Cherokee (244).
Natalie Mueller led Cherokee with 119, while Alexis Larmer shot 125.
On this page are photos from Monday’s district play.