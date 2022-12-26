Ezra Garrett
Ethan Papetti
Noah Hill
Kaden Gayes
Luke Burton
Ethan Haun
Bryson Hall
Xavier Ferrell
Ayden Mayes
Andrew Helton
Riley Johnson
Peyton Garland
Lilly Williams
Ella Huston
Micchaela Phillips
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Middle School recognized eighth grade athletes with an Eighth Grade Night celebration this past fall.
Eighth grade members of cheerleading and football and their respective family members were recognized at the Oct. 4 ceremony.
Photos of the event were taken by Randy Ball.
