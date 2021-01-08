SURGOINSVILLE – The visiting Blountville Lady Tigers used strong second and third quarters to capture a 25-11 victory over Surgoinsville Monday night at SMS.
The Lady Tigers, who held a slim, 3-2 lead after one quarter, outscored the Lady Eagles, 11-4, in the second period to take a 14-6 lead into the break. Haley Pritchard scored all eight of her points in the second for Blountville.
The Lady Tigers held Surgoinsville scoreless in the third quarter, building their lead to 19-6 heading into the final stanza.
The Lady Eagles bounced back in the fourth period with five points, but could not overcome Blountville’s lead.
Pritchard led all scorers with eight. Lady Tigers teammate Faith Greene added six.
Isabella Byington led Surgoinsville with seven points, including all five of the Lady Eagles’ points in the fourth. Kaitlyn Lipton and Elizabeth Byington added two each for Surgoinsville.