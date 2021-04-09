CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s girls tennis team picked up a big home win Wednesday as the Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan East, 7-2.
Volunteer won all three women’s doubles matches, led by the No. 1 team of Brooklyn Ward and Carlee McLain defeating East’s No. 1 team, Adeline Ensley and Emma Hatcher, 8-5.
Meanwhile, Samantha Flippin and Lillie Redwine, the No. 2 Lady Falcons doubles team, blanked East’s counterparts, Courtney Harkleroad and Janae Moultrie, 8-0.
Maggie Bice and Natalie Snapp followed up with an 8-4 victory over East’s Riley Dillard and Morgan Rutherford for the women’s doubles sweep.
McLain, Flippin, Snapp and Redwine recorded singles wins for the Lady Falcons.
The Volunteer boys team did not fare as well, however, falling 8-1 to the Patriots.
William Justice was the lone victor for the Falcon boys, winning his singles match against East’s Jack Ragan, 8-4.
Here are the results from Wednesday’s match:
Girls: Volunteer 7, Sullivan East 2
Doubles
(1)--Brooklyn Ward/Carlee McClain VHS def Adeline Ensley/Emma Hatcher SE 8-5
(2)--Samantha Flippin/Lillie Redwine VHS def Courtney Harkleroad/Janae Moultrie Se 8-0
(3)--Maggie Bice/Natalie Snapp VHS def Riley Dillard/Morgan Rutherford SE 8-4
Singles
(1)--Ensley SE def Ward VHS 8-5
(2)--McClain VHS def. Hatcher SE 8-3
(3)--Flippin VHS def Harkleroad SE 8-2
(4)--Snapp VHS def Moultrie SE 8-5
(5)--Redwine VHS def Dilliard SE 8-1
(6)--Rutherford SE def Bice 8-4
Boys: Sulliven East 8, Volunteer 1
Doubles
(1)--Dylan Lopez/Isaac Grubbs SE def Connor Cradic/Kaden Hobbs VHS 8-2
(2)--Clayton Ivester/Logan Murray SE def Austin Davis/Aidan Glass VHS 8-1
(3)--Corey Honaker/Jack Ragan SE def Jackson Carter/Will Justice VHS 9-7
Singles
(1)--Lopez SE def Lopez VHS 8-2
(2)--Grubbs SE def Hobbs VHS 8-6
(3)--Ivester SE def Carter VHS 8-0
(4)--Murray SE def Matlock VHS 8-5
(5)--Honaker SE def Glass VHS 8-1
(6)--Justice VHS def Ragan SE 8-4