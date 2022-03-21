ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s 2022 baseball season started with a clean slate after taking a look back in order to move forward.
After the well-liked Matt Carter left the program after the 2019 season to be closer to family in Jefferson County, the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown shortly after it began.
In 2021, Todd Pait succeeded Carter. Pait, who said his style reflected his military background, coached the Chiefs for just one full season, a 7-21 campaign that included a 1-11 record in the Big 7 Conference.
The decision was made not to bring Pait back and move the program in another direction.
Soon after the 2021 baseball season concluded, Drew Patterson was named Cherokee’s new head baseball coach, announced at a press gathering last June at the school.
Patterson’s first experience as a coach had been as an assistant on Matt Carter’s staff in 2019.
“Getting my first taste of coaching here was definitely a good start for me,” Patterson said. “Just the opportunity to come back to a program that is historically competitive, hard-nosed, tough is just something I look forward to.”
Patterson, a 2015 graduate of Greeneville High School, was an all-state selection at catcher his senior season by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. He went on to play college baseball at Roane State Community College, then Milligan, then played for the Syracuse Salt Cats in the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
“After that I came here to coach my first year,” Patterson said. “I coached my first year here, and for the last two seasons, I’ve been the assistant at Daniel Boone.”
Led by Scott Hagy, the Trailblazers finished the 2021 season with an 18-12 record and third-place finish in the District 1-AAA tournament.
“Wanting this position was something I couldn’t pass up,” said Patterson, whose upbeat style is more like Carter’s than Pait’s. “I’m super-excited to come back. I’m just pumped to get ready to go. This is a new conference, a new division, so I think these kids should definitely come out excited that I’m going to be that guy who brings the energy. Bring the effort and I think we can really compete in this new conference.”
In addition to a new coach, Cherokee will play in a new conference. After toiling in the Big 7 against the likes of Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High, the Chiefs move to District 2-3A against Greeneville, Grainger County, Cocke County and Claiborne County.
“We played in a tough conference in a lot of the years that we’ve been here, in District 2, District 1,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan. “With the change coming up, it was a new direction to look at and see where we could go from here.”
“It’s something we’re very excited of. I’ve worked with Drew before back when he was here with Coach Carter, so I know what we’re getting. He’s energetic, passionate. I think the kids are going to respond well,” Morgan said.
“The Big 7 is obviously one of the toughest conferences in the state,” Patterson said. “Dropping down a division, I think you still bring that Big 7 energy. This is a team that’s been in the Big 7 a couple of years now and they were in the IMAC before that.
“Cherokee has never fallen short of playing a high-level, tough schedule. So, I think with a new division, if you bring that same energy, that same attitude and same willingness to compete, you’re going to win some ball games,” he said.
“I think going to a conference that Cherokee probably should be in is something that these kids are really going to benefit from, getting a chance to play deep into a playoff, play deep into a district, or maybe go potentially to a region. I think that’s something now these kids understand they can do.
“They don’t have to go up against Science Hill or D-B, that are just so tough every year. Schools that are 1,200 or 1,300 kids don’t have to play a school that’s 2,700. I think these kids now have a more realistic idea of what a district tournament playoff run could be,” Patterson said.
Cherokee has a good mix of experience and talent to do just that, starting on the mound.
“My pitchers this year will be, in no order, Jackson Davenport, Devan Carpenter, Matt Newton, Aidan Webb, Brady Leroy and actually, a newcomer this year, Tyler Lawson,” Patterson said. “He’s been throwing it absolutely phenomenally.
“Then we go to our younger guys, Jacob Brooks, Keaton Lawson, those guys are going to see some varsity innings later in the weeks. Veterans will be upfront with Matt, Devan and all those guys,” Patterson said, referring to the schedule which has conference games on Mondays and Tuesdays and non-conference games later in the week.
“We have a good amount of pitchers, a good staff. I hired a pitching coach this year, Garren Jackson. Coach Jackson. He and I played against each other in college. I brought him here from University High. He’s done a good job as far as getting those guys ready to go.
“He played at Science Hill, played at Walters State, then he played at King. I played against him in high school when I played at Greeneville, in college when I went to Roane and Milligan. So, I’ve known him a long time. He’s a really good dude and he’s helped our pitching staff out a lot.”
In addition to Jackson, Patterson will be assisted by James White, Chase Connelly and Brandon Collins.
“As far as the infield goes, it’s going to be Will Price at shortstop most of the time,” Patterson said. “Then we’ve got Jackson Davenport and Aidan Webb and Isaac Williams filling in those third base and second base roles when Jackson is on the mound.
“First base, we’re going to have a revolving door. It depends on who’s pitching. First base will be Devan Carpenter, Cole Putnal, Blake Adkins. It will be a revolving door depending on if Cole’s behind the plate, Devan’s on the mound. Expect to see a lot of guys at first base,” Patterson said.
“Outfield is pretty locked down. Parker Bailey in center, Brady Leroy in left and Logan Brewer in right. That’s probably our outfield all year. We might get some younger guys in during some game situations to get those guys some innings. But as far as our conference lockdown, we’re a very veteran outfield. Those guys play hard and read the ball extremely well,” Patterson said.
“The DH guys will probably be those guys that don’t play first – Isaac Williams, Blake Adkins, Cole Putnal, Devan Carpenter,” Patterson said of the Designated Hitter slot in the lineup. “Whoever might not be playing defensively that day is probably going to get a shot – whoever’s hitting it the best that day will get a shot DH’ing that game.”
Matt Newton and Cole Putnal will handle the catching duties for Cherokee this season.
“Matt Newton is our team captain, All-Conference in the Big 7 last year and signed with Johnson University, “ Patterson said. “He’s our horse. He’s our guy. The players obviously love him, he’s a heck of a kid, heck of a player. He’s going to be somebody that we fall on a lot this year.
“He’ll be our top three on the mound, our number-one catcher and expect to see him in the three or four hole every day in the hitting lineup,” Patterson said.
“You can put him anywhere on the field. You can put him anywhere in the lineup and he’s going to produce. He’s a kid that can show up one day and play third, then he’s a kid that can show up the next day and be on the mound or behind the plate. You can put him in the outfield if you have to,” said Patterson, who explained why Newton will likely hit third most of the time.
“At the plate, he’s so calm. He controls the box. He’s a really good about knowing the situation. That’s the biggest thing about him – he’s a sponge. He absorbs everything. He’s not one of those guys who thinks he knows everything. He’s not a player that thinks he can’t get better. He’s a guy that’s just very persistent. He’s always trying to learn something new at the plate,” Patterson said.
Price and Webb will most often hit near the top of the order to set the table with Newton and Williams hitting in the middle of the order. Like Williams, Carpenter, Putnal and Leroy can supply plenty of pop and will hit in the 4-5-6 range. The speedy Bailey can hit near the top of the lineup or in the 9-hole to flip it over again.
With all those bats, hitting will be a strength for Cherokee this year.
“We’re going to hang our hat on hitting the ball,” Patterson said. “We’re going to be aggressive at the plate, bringing that competitive mentality work on hitting the baseball and trying to keep our defense and pitchers in the game. They’ll keep us in the game as long as we’re hitting, and we don’t get ourselves out.”
The Chiefs’ bat skills have been very evident in the young season. Cherokee beat Cumberland Gap, 12-2, in its season opener at home March. 15. After a 12-2 loss at West Ridge Thursday, the Chiefs bounced back with a 14-5 win Friday at Morristown West.
“I am a very energized coach,” Patterson said. “I’m a very high-energy guy. I think the higher the energy my players see me at, the higher energy they play at. So, I think if I bring high energy consistently day-in and day-out, that will be something that these kids just feed off of.
“I’m obviously a very hard-nosed coach. I’m very tough. My high school and college experience, I think, just instilled a very hard work ethic in me, something I want to instill in these kids. You’re never out of a ball game,” Patterson said.
“That’s why, come situation pending, we’re down 10 runs in the seventh, I’m going to be coaching the same as if I was up 10-0 in the first. I’m going to be the high-energy guy these kids can count on, these kids can lean on that’s always going to have their back completely,” Patterson said.