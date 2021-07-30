TNT Summer League Action

Falcons center Eli Amyx powers inside for a basket against the Venom’s Andrew Cope during play Wednesday night in the TNT Summer Basketball League at the TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport. The Venom, made up of former Cherokee Chief players, defeated the Falcons, who consist of present and former Volunteer Falcons, 54-51. Amyx, who graduated last May, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Alice Lloyd earlier in the day Wednesday. See next the Midweek issue of the Review for the story on Amyx’s signing.