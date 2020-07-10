BULLS GAP — Volunteer Speedway is gearing-up for a huge night of racing this Monday when it hosts the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels.
The Series rolls into “The Gap” for Round Three of the 12-race mini-tour. This will mark the ninth series visit since 2006. The series has seen six different winners at Volunteer Speedway.
When the series last visited the track in 2013, it was Mosheim, Tenn.’s Vic Hill taking the payday over Chris Madden, Jonathan Davenport, Billy Ogle Jr. and Josh Henry.
On Monday, the Southern Nationals Series Super Late Models will race for $3,500-to-win and $400-to-start. In addition to the ground-pounding Super Late Models, Crate Late Models $800-to-win, Sportsman Late Models $500-to-win, Modified Street $500-to-win, and Classics $300-to-win will be in action on the high banks.
The pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Monday. Grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m. Drivers meeting will be at 7 p.m. and hot laps will roll out at 7:30 p.m.
Adult general admission is $20, while children 10-and-under are admitted for free. Adult pit passes are $35, while children 10-and-under are admitted for free.
Some of the drivers expected from the series stable of cars include: Ross Bailes of Clover, S.C., Cla Knight of North Augusta, S.C., Jake Knowles of Rome, Ga., five-time Southern Nationals Champion Chris Madden of Gray Court, S.C., two-time Spring Nationals Champion Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, Ga., Tyler Millwood of Kingston, Ga., two-time Southern Nationals and 2017 Spring Nationals Champion Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga., G.R. Smith of Charlotte, N.C., Kyle Strickler of Mooresville, N.C. and Pearson Lee Williams of Dublin, Ga.
For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series Publicist Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981.