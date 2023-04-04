BRISTOL — All fans will receive free grandstand admission to Bush’s Best Practice Day on Friday, April 7, at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Track officials are asking fans who are able to donate cans of Bush’s Beans or other canned foods in exchange for the free grandstand admission to kick off the Food City Dirt Race weekend.
Bristol Motor Speedway, through its Speedway Children’s Charities chapter, has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America for the food drive that will take place on April 7. The free day of racing will showcase the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams, who will be fine-tuning their racing vehicles in two separate rounds of practice.
Guests should bring their Bush’s Beans products or any type of canned foods to any BMS entrance where there will be collection bins for both Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America stationed to collect all donations.
“We are proud to partner with our good friends Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America for this important initiative to help feed those in need throughout our Appalachian Highlands region,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.
“We have opened our Bush’s Beans Practice Day to provide free grandstand admission to all fans to come out and enjoy the racing. All we ask in return is that our guests who are able bring a can of Bush’s Beans or some other canned food to donate for this important food drive.”
Friday’s Bush’s Best Practice Day will feature two Cup Series practices at 6:35 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. Two practices for the Craftsman Truck Series will be held at 5:35 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.
Weekend packages still available for Food City Dirt Race
BRISTOL — Individual tickets and packages for the Weather Guard Truck Race and Food City Dirt Race are still available for this weekend’s lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway.
A host of activities are planned at and around the track throughout the week, leading up to the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt featuring the top drivers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, April 8; an Easter celebration with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury on Sunday, April 9, at 4 p.m. on the fan midway; and the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9.
For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.
Weiss and Bare race to victories in Bristol Dirt Showcase
BRISTOL — Ricky Weiss and Tyler Bare raced to victories in their respective Late Model classes in the inaugural Bristol Dirt Showcase Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The race featured dirt Late Model racing action in the Steel Block Bandits and American All-Star Series and gave BMS officials a glimpse of their dirt-covered high banks in action before the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rolls into town for the Food City Dirt Race, Bush’s Beans Practice Day, Bush’s Beans Qualifying and WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt, April 7-9.
Bare, from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, earned the 30-lap Steel Block Bandits feature victory when he passed the leaders with 14 laps to go. Bare led the rest of the way in his red and black No. B8 machine. Bare, who earned $5,000 for the victory, passed pole-sitter Austin Neely in a three-wide move.
Bare, who has earned some lucrative and prestigious wins in his dirt racing career, says winning at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway is a thrill of a lifetime.
“I’ve had some wins on big tracks, but nothing like this one right here,” Bare said. “To win here in front of all those people, it just means more.”
Seymour’s Ryan King finished second and Tyler Arrington of Honaker, Virginia, claimed third place.
Weiss, from Manitoba Canada, claimed the 30-lap American All-Star Series win in his black and red No. 7W machine. It was Weiss’ second victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. He also earned $5,000 for the victory.
Weiss started on the pole and led the majority of the race and finally pulled away in the closing laps to finish in front of Dillon Brown of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Benji Hick of Mount Airy, North Carolina, who were second and third respectively.
