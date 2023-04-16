Greenbelt website

The City of Kingsport has announced another addition to the greenbelt experience — a revamped website focusing on a mobile experience.

 City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Over the years, the Kingsport Greenbelt has evolved to become a unique, multi-use trail with many points of access across town. The 10-mile trail serves the Greater Kingsport community as a wonderful place to walk or run, ride a bike or take the dog for a stroll.

Trending Recipe Videos



 