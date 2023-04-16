KINGSPORT — Over the years, the Kingsport Greenbelt has evolved to become a unique, multi-use trail with many points of access across town. The 10-mile trail serves the Greater Kingsport community as a wonderful place to walk or run, ride a bike or take the dog for a stroll.
The City of Kingsport has announced another addition to the greenbelt experience — a revamped website focusing on a mobile experience.
Visitors to the site (www.kingsportgreenbelt.com) can watch a point-of-view bike tour of the greenbelt and discover information about all of the trailheads. You can also download a map of the greenbelt, which includes key amenities and details about the historical points of interest found along the trail.
“We designed the new website to be, at first, a mobile experience,” said Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city. “Everything about this new resource has been created for the smartphone and your ability to easily access the content while you are out and about.”
This past year, Kingsport has been gathering photos to tell the story of the greenbelt from one end of the trail to the other. The new website represents a starting point to continue gathering this perspective of the community.
With the launch of the website, Kingsport is also announcing its Spring Photo Contest. Simply snap a picture while you’re out on the greenbelt and hashtag it on social media with #kptgreenbelt or upload the image directly at www.kingsportgreenbelt.com.
The photos will become a part of the Greenbelt photo album, and prize winners will be announced periodically on the Facebook page (@kingsportgreenbelt).