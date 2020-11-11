HENDERSONVILLE – Cherokee’s Henry Brooks clipped more than 45 seconds off his time from his previous race to place 63rd in last week’s State Large Schools Cross Country Championships, held Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Brooks finished the state race in 17:19.01, more than 45 seconds faster than his fifth-place finish (18:05.7) in the Region 1 Large Schools Cross Country Championships at the muddy Daniel Boone High School course where he qualified for the state meet.
Lebanon’s Aiden Britt, one of four with sub-16 minute runs, won the state race in a time of 15:29.69.
Brentwood’s Kevin Vanderkolk was runner-up in a time of 15:36.12, followed by Miles Ally (15:40.67) of Martin Luther King and Kaden Keller (15:52.61) of Hardin Valley Academy.
Region 1 runner-up Mason Sanders of Sullivan Central placed 12th in a time of 16:15.91, while Region 1 champion Conner Wingfield of Daniel Boone was 15th with a time of 16:23.79.
Hardin Valley Academy had four in the top 10.
Here are the results from the State Large Schools Cross Country Championships:
1 Britt, Aiden 12 Lebanon 15:29.69
2 Vanderkolk, Kevin 12 Brentwood 15:36.12
3 Ally, Miles 12 Martin Luther King 15:40.67
4 Keller, Kaden 11 Hardin Valley Ac 15:52.61
5 Martin, Jackson 10 Creek Wood 16:11.66
6 Schultz, Andrew 12 Hardin Valley Ac 16:12.83
7 Hillis, Nathan 11 Hardin Valley Ac 16:13.85
8 Arnold, Jake 12 Houston 16:14.68
9 Coggin, Trevor 10 Farragut 16:14.80
10 McCown, Mitchell 11 Hardin Valley Ac 16:15.19
11 McNair, Landen 11 Bartlett 16:15.84
12 Sanders, Mason 12 Sullivan Central 16:15.90
13 Isbell, Aaron 12 Green Hill 16:18.91
14 Tickle, Ben 12 Siegel 16:20.45
15 Wingfield, Conner 11 Daniel Boone 16:23.79
16 Lovelace, Ryan 11 Cleveland 16:27.90
17 Hurst, Hudson 12 Franklin 16:32.33
18 Abramson, Thomas 12 Ravenwood 16:33.17
19 Beattie, Nick 12 Nolensville 16:34.43
20 Streeval, Levi 11 Daniel Boone 16:36.03
21 Adams, Hays 09 Houston 16:36.78
22 Hanson, Riley 10 Farragut 16:42.21
23 Brittain, Alex 12 Hardin Valley Ac 16:43.80
24 Kirby, Chance 11 Bartlett 16:44.95
25 Yates, Aydan 12 Franklin County 16:45.50
26 Johnson, Will 10 Ravenwood 16:46.51
27 #Zani, Eli 12 Franklin 16:47.04
28 Lawson, Nate 12 Hardin Valley Ac 16:48.36
29 Dawson, Robert 12 Bartlett 16:49.15
30 Garcia, Lance 12 Central Magnet 16:49.39
31 Gerhart, Michael 12 Spring Hill 16:49.92
32 Thomas, Brennan 11 Siegel 16:50.43
33 Ebbert, Tyler 11 Farragut 16:52.72
34 Cox, Gabriel 09 Beech 16:53.05
35 Livesay, Bryson 12 David Crockett 16:54.60
36 Lanning, Ethan 10 Beech 16:57.07
37 Linder, Ben 11 Collierville 16:58.33
38 Ferguson, Graham 12 Franklin 16:58.92
39 Lewis, Bryson 10 Daniel Boone 16:59.40
40 Brown, David 10 Franklin 16:59.50
41 Welch, Carter 11 Chester County 17:00.61
42 Robinson, Luke 11 Hume-Fogg 17:00.68
43 Allen, Tucker 11 Chester County 17:02.74
44 Kovach, Price 11 Brentwood 17:03.08
45 Cruz, Manuel 09 Oak Ridge 17:03.74
46 Hyde, Spencer 09 Green Hill 17:04.32
47 Allison, Liam 12 Farragut 17:04.95
48 Barny, Ethan 11 Siegel 17:05.65
49 Tankersley, Samuel 10 Houston 17:06.51
50 Carroll, Chase 11 Walker Valley 17:06.86
51 Gould, Tristan 10 Beech 17:07.97
52 Haslam, Tyson 12 Franklin 17:10.20
53 Yuenger, Blake 11 Central Magnet 17:11.11
54 Lyons, Brent 10 Arlington 17:11.63
55 Reeves, Carlin 12 Rossview 17:11.97
56 Pufall, Jacob 12 Rossview 17:13.50
57 Hodgson, Trevor 10 Houston 17:14.56
58 Brown, Blake 11 Beech 17:14.97
59 Rittler, Jack 11 Brentwood 17:15.89
60 Campo, Andreis 12 Collierville 17:17.46
61 Kirby, Isaac 10 Macon County 17:18.55
62 Biewer, Jack 10 Oak Ridge 17:18.58
63 Brooks, Henry 11 Cherokee 17:19.01
64 Abdelmonem, Zain 12 Siegel 17:19.19
65 Coley, Ryan 10 Munford 17:19.33
66 Deterding, Blake 11 Rossview 17:19.41
67 Parmer, Jack 12 Oakland 17:20.53
68 Jacques, Ethan 12 Franklin 17:21.07
69 Ledford, Drew 12 Sullivan East 17:21.17
70 Abbey, Spencer 12 Beech 17:23.70
71 Randall, Robert 11 Houston 17:24.63
72 Stenzel, Jamison 09 Beech 17:25.67
73 Smith, Eddie 12 Central Magnet 17:25.75
74 Quackenbush, Alexan 10 Daniel Boone 17:26.02
75 Sullins, Dane 10 Dobyns Bennett 17:26.79
76 Hyams, Phillip 10 Brentwood 17:27.23
77 Biskner, Brycen 11 Ravenwood 17:27.37
78 Carpenter, Luke 09 Houston 17:27.62
79 Underwood, Chance 10 Ooltewah 17:29.27
80 Patterson, Christia 10 Bartlett 17:29.60
81 Bowland, Tate 10 Oakland 17:29.86
82 Plant, Lucas 11 Ravenwood 17:31.87
83 Walmsley, Isaac 11 Green Hill 17:32.33
84 Burns, Josh 09 Siegel 17:32.62
85 Kelley, Logan 11 Central Magnet 17:32.80
86 Dassow, Brent 12 Centennial 17:32.89
87 Dowling, Gideon 12 David Crockett 17:33.42
88 Coleman, SanDarius 10 Covington 17:33.68
89 Rutledge, Jacob 11 Coffee Co. Central 17:34.29
90 Webber, Reese 10 Collierville 17:34.35
91 Knox, Jeremy 12 Central Magnet 17:34.52
92 Old, Tal 12 Collierville 17:35.18
93 Jones, Macguire 11 Maryville 17:35.52
94 Peck, Tony 10 Central Magnet 17:35.77
95 Jenkins, Kaden 11 Green Hill 17:38.50
96 Moore, Eddie 10 Oak Ridge 17:39.18
97 Cox, Eli 12 Oak Ridge 17:40.62
98 Cunningham, Harriso 09 Farragut 17:40.72
99 Fitch, Sam 11 Ravenwood 17:41.10
100 Martinez, Nate 10 Independence 17:43.83
101 Witcher, Jacob 10 Sullivan East 17:44.24
102 Shirk, James 09 Sullivan East 17:44.32
103 Bell, Parker 11 Oak Ridge 17:45.05
104 Wellman, Ethan 10 Dobyns Bennett 17:46.44
105 Hall, Sam 11 Daniel Boone 17:48.00
106 Mussard, Luke 09 Daniel Boone 17:48.20
107 Denmark, Jaylen 11 Covington 17:50.20
108 Givens, Matthew 12 Central Magnet 17:50.53
109 Ramer, Miles 09 Ravenwood 17:51.39
110 Chapman, Logan 11 Siegel 17:52.97
111 Deguira, Quinn 10 Farragut 17:53.87
112 Heiba, Adam 10 Dobyns Bennett 17:54.29
113 Davis, Jackson 12 Walker Valley 17:55.55
114 Wiley, Keith 12 Cookeville 17:55.90
115 Meyer, Cole 11 Ravenwood 17:57.01
116 Gonzalez, Carlos 09 Siegel 17:59.57
117 Toth, Dylan 11 Rossview 18:00.86
118 Abbott, Joseph 09 Green Hill 18:01.89
119 Blackston, Daniel 11 Hardin Valley Ac 18:02.78
120 White, Justin 11 Brentwood 18:04.01
121 Sparks, Jacob 11 Cookeville 18:05.07
122 Sheesley, Ashton 10 Daniel Boone 18:05.10
123 Haws, Matt 12 Collierville 18:09.76
124 Weaver, Isaiah 12 Ooltewah 18:10.46
125 Johnson, Steven 12 Science Hill 18:12.64
126 Basler, Isaac 12 Oak Ridge 18:13.25
127 Daniel, Nick 10 Collierville 18:14.10
128 Stevens, Braiden 12 Rossview 18:14.81
129 Bales, Lucas 11 Jefferson County 18:14.86
130 Harris, Parker 09 Franklin 18:15.48
131 Synnestvedt, Ike 11 Cookeville 18:15.58
132 Rusche, Justin 12 Cookeville 18:15.86
133 Robison, Garrett 09 Chester County 18:15.93
134 Isbell, Owen 10 Green Hill 18:16.08
135 Everett, Will 12 Dobyns Bennett 18:16.35
136 Hagood, Caleb 09 Dobyns Bennett 18:18.41
137 West, Kurt 12 Bradley Central 18:18.67
138 Everett, Colin 09 Beech 18:18.77
139 Maxwell, Clayton 10 Collierville 18:20.04
140 Rodgers, Garrison 09 Cleveland 18:23.36
141 Powell, Kyeth 12 Haywood 18:25.19
142 Wright, Ethan 11 Bartlett 18:25.85
143 Vroon, Noah 12 Brentwood 18:26.63
144 Travis, Dalton 09 Covington 18:26.66
145 Sullivan, Jackson 10 Oak Ridge 18:26.95
146 Littlejohn, Lance 12 Sullivan East 18:27.60
147 Parker, Matthew 11 Dyer County 18:27.68
148 Roberts, Jake 12 Obion Co.Central 18:27.75
149 Steinbrecher, Nick 11 Bartlett 18:29.29
150 McNiel, James 09 Rossview 18:29.89
151 Crumby, Keaton 09 Green Hill 18:36.69
152 Phillips, Will 12 Farragut 18:44.00
153 Bowers, Tyler 10 McMinn County 18:50.15
154 Westphal, Justin 12 Rossview 18:52.72
155 Blythe, Greyson 12 Dobyns Bennett 18:57.03
156 Brown, Stewart 10 Chester County 18:57.61
157 Chapina, Eze 12 Crockett County 18:59.71
158 Liddell, Landon 10 Dyer County 19:00.39
159 Bastien, Blake 12 Ooltewah 19:09.63
160 Smith, Joseph 11 Dobyns Bennett 19:11.26
161 Latham, Carson 10 Sullivan East 19:15.99
162 Larson, Noah 12 Dyer County 19:16.02
163 Garst, Elliot 11 Bartlett 19:16.25
164 Griffin, Owen 11 Covington 19:27.69
165 Bowe, Javan 09 Walker Valley 19:27.73
166 Thompson, Cade 11 Chester County 19:28.26
167 Butler, Christian 11 Dyer County 19:30.06
168 Griffin, Caden 11 Covington 19:31.52
169 Passons, Mark 11 Ooltewah 19:31.93
170 Gottlied, Aaron 10 Dekalb County 19:41.68
171 Garrett, Camm 12 Walker Valley 19:46.07
172 Saunders, Carson 11 Walker Valley 19:50.04
173 Marler, Will 11 Walker Valley 19:54.86
174 Perry, Andrew 11 Sullivan East 19:55.79
175 Alley, Seth 12 Cookeville 19:56.66
176 Jobe, Braeden 12 Oakland 20:03.76
177 Young, Ty 11 Cookeville 20:04.94
178 French, Aaron 11 Dyer County 20:05.19
179 Butler, Brayden 11 Dyer County 20:05.20
180 Stalsworth, Kaden 10 Oakland 20:11.14
181 Hooks, Taygen 11 Oakland 20:19.50
182 Schultz, Triston 09 Ooltewah 20:25.64
183 Dodds, Cole 11 Dyer County 20:32.88
184 Roane, James 12 Covington 20:38.65
185 Owen, Caden 10 Covington 20:40.53
186 King, Ethan 09 Walker Valley 20:46.67
187 Bailey, Evans 10 Chester County 20:53.35
188 Delk, Ethan 11 Cookeville 20:57.45
189 Lewis, Kaleb 10 Oakland 21:15.13
190 Schmahl, Sam 12 Oakland 21:19.65
191 Martinez, Juan 12 Ooltewah 21:32.41
192 Webb, Tucker 10 Chester County 21:43.24
193 Turpin, Jacob 09 Sullivan East 22:52.23
194 Nielsen, Benjamin 11 Ooltewah 26:24.28 166