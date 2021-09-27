MOUNTAIN CITY — The Volunteer Falcons traveled to Mountain City on Friday night to take on the Johnson County Longhorns.
he Falcons came away with an easy win in the non-conference game, whipping the Longhorns, 63-0.
Garrison Barrett passed for 233 yards and four touchdowns, on only nine completions.
Other Falcons with a big game included Dawson Dykes who carried four times for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Robbie Dale Bridgeman caught a touchdown and threw for another. Heath Miller and Peyton Steele had touchdown reception.
Jared Counts ran for 74 yards on four carries and a touchdown.
The Falcons return home for Friday’s Homecoming game against Grainger County.