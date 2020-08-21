BRISTOL — TWRA and the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited are hosting a free “Tryout Trout Fishing” event at Osceola Island below TVA South Holston Dam on August 29 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
TWRA and TU anglers will be present to assist participants with basic trout fishing techniques using spinning and fly fishing tackle. Please bring your own gear, however, a loaner fishing rods, bait, and tackle will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are encouraged to dress for wading into cold water. A maximum of 50 participants may register for the event and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
A valid Tennessee fishing license and additional trout license is required and may be purchased at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. The first 25 Tennessee residents to register, who have never had a Tennessee fishing license, will receive a free One-Day Fishing All Fish (Type 023) license, good for that day. A license is not required for ages 12 and under. For more information, email Matthew.Cameron@tn.gov. To register, visit http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=33816
Osceola Island is located one mile below South Holston Dam on Holston View Dam Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.