Don’t get overwhelmed by the many ball selections offered by your golf shop. Deciding really comes down to which part of the game you’re trying to work on.
New technology can help improve your control, distance and spin. But there’s a stepping-stone process through the differently layered balls.
Sort through the confusion by pinpointing your on-course issues, then shop with confidence.
Here’s how to find the perfect ball:
HIGH-TECH ADVANCESThe differing golf ball-based swing solutions begin with their updated construction. We understand a lot more these days about how layering impacts the way they come off the club face. You’ll see one-piece, two-piece, three-piece and multi-layer offerings.
One-piece balls are very inexpensive and are principally used at driving ranges.
Two-piece versions are great for amateurs, with a resin or acrylate core and durable cover that provides short-term resistance to damage.
Three-piece golf balls have rubber between the core and cover, making them softer than a two-piece with better control of the spin. But they require more experience and control. So do multilayer versions, which provide maximum distance and the best spin control. With four-to-five layers, they’re the most durable golf balls around.
BEGINNING GOLFERSWhich one is right for you? It comes down to your skill level. Beginning amateur golfers usually start with two-piece balls, according to experts. They provide a reliable way to improve your swing before moving on to more advanced balls which require more control. Seek out Ionomer covers for added durability; they also help reduce a tendency to slice or hook for inexperienced golfers. Two-piece balls may also offer a needed boost in ball height and distance for those with slower swings.
ADVANCED GOLFERSAs your swing improves, you can move to three-layer or multilayer golf balls. Advanced models help golfers with more experience hone and sharpen their way to a better game with more length and spin control. Three-piece balls like the Titleist Pro V1 are designed for mid- to low-handicappers and can be firm or soft. Their main benefit is spin.
Multilayer versions, like the four-piece Titleist Pro V1x, have a higher compression rating and are meant for players with faster swing speed. They’re firmer than three-piece balls. Five-piecers, like the Taylormade TP5, are less common but can give better players a softer response on impact because of the additional layer.