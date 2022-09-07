Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins (left) and Volunteer’s Courtney Bellamy avoid collision in front of the net.
Volunteer’ Kourtney Bradshaw (right) controls the ball.
Things get physical in front of the net as Volunteer’s Courtney Bellamy (5) lands on Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins during a scrum for the ball.
Volunteer’s Alli Hostetler (15) unwinds to kick as Cherokee’s Arayah Altman defends.
Cherokee’s Brilee Copeland (4) tries to clear the ball as Volunteer’s Jayden Shelton (22) arrives.
Volunteer’s Terrilynn Calhoun (9) winds up for a corner kick.
Volunteer’s Alli Hostetler (15) and Cherokee’s Maggie Nichols (6) contest possession.
Volunteer’s Taylor Castle (12) takes aim at the goal.
Cherokee’s Lillian Hurst (15) and Volunteer’s Taylor Castle (12) battle for possession.
Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins (1) stops a shot on goal.
Volunteer goalkeeper Alana Horne (00) kicks the ball.
Cherokee’s Arayah Altman (13) tries to stop an advance on goal.
Volunteer’s Courtney Bellamy (5) punches the ball past Cherokee’s Lilly Allen (20).
Cherokee’s Jenah Windham (32) and Volunteer’s Sara Winegar (13) vie for possession.
Cherokee’s Brilee Copeland (4) advances the ball as Volunteer’s Alli Hostetler (15) and Savannah Howard (11) defend.
ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer maintained offensive pressure and Elana Horne had a clean sheet in goal as the visiting Lady Falcons topped Cherokee, 4-0, in girls soccer action Tuesday evening at Cherokee.
The Lady Falcons kept the ball on the Cherokee side of the field for the majority of the match, keeping pressure on Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins and giving Horne a long evening of not much to do.
Taylor Castle broke free for an unassisted goal for the match’s first score just 10:12 into the first half.
Collins stopped numerous attempts after that until Courtney Bellamy added a goal just 5:12 before halftime for the 2-0 Volunteer lead.
Volunteer got back on the board 15:35 into the second half when Savannah Howard booted one through for the Lady Falcons.
A little over two minutes later, Macey Gladson capped the scoring with a goal for the 4-0 Volunteer lead. Castle and Alyssa Burchfield had assists for Volunteer.
