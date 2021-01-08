ROGERSVILLE – Chuckey-Doak jumped out to a 15-0 lead en route to a 57-18 victory over Rogersville Middle School Tuesday at RMS.
Hadley Ward ended the streak at the 2:08 mark with a three-pointer for the Lady Warriors. The Lady Knights ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, however, for a 22-3 lead.
The Lady Knights maintained the full-court pressure against the inexperienced Lady Warriors in the second, going on a 10-0 run to start the period and a 32-3 lead.
Ward, Gabbie Catron and Darci Kirkpatrick scored baskets for the Lady Warriors in the second quarter.
Ward scored six points in the second half and led RMS with 11 points. Catron added five points for the Lady Warriors.