MILLIGAN — The collegiate indoor track and field season has been “a learning experience” for Rogersville native Conner Mowell. But the freshman high jumper is already making an impact.
Mowell and fellow jumper Carson Conatser combined to pick up seven points in the high jump to help the Milligan men’s indoor track and field team win its second consecutive Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) team championship in late February at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Both jumpers cleared 1.80 meters to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.
Over the course of the meet, Milligan athletes set 32 personal best marks and set the all-time meet record for men’s team points (219).
“As a freshman, I just came in pretty much as a building block. Honestly, it was just a learning experience,” Mowell said. “Most track meets, I’m going in with a blank slate. It’s just trying to find my way and learn what works. … Personally, I liked the growth I showed. I’m just looking to improve that a little bit more as the outdoor season goes.”
Milligan begins its outdoor track and field campaign this weekend at the Raleigh Relays and the Montreat College Open. Mowell’s goal: “to break six foot.”
“That’s the main goal, to get back to where I was, and to just continue to score points and help my team win,” Mowell said.
Mowell started jumping when he was a student at Rogersville Middle School and competed in both basketball and track at Cherokee High School. He has three younger sisters — two who run track and one who plays basketball — still there.
He said adjusting to collegiate athletics is about balance.
“Honestly, it’s learning to be self-motivating — and dedicating time and effort into practice. That’s a big part of it, developing your skills and mindset to being able to go out there every day and give it all you have,” Mowell said. “It’s being able to take the time apart from competing just to sit down and do [assignments] or study or whatever.”
The Milligan University men’s and women’s cross-country/ track and field programs each collected top three national ranks in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association NAIA Program of the Year mid-year update on March 21. Milligan’s women took the No. 1 spot, while the men checked in at No. 3 nationally.
To be considered for the NAIA Program of the Year, teams must qualify for each NAIA national championship (cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field) and scoring is based on the team’s finish at each championship. The mid-year updates include results from the 2022 NAIA Cross-Country National Championships and the 2022-23 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships.
Both Milligan cross country teams finished as national runners-up at the NAIA National Cross-Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, in November. The Buffs finished eighth in the men’s team standings — their fourth straight top 10 finish — at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, S.D., earlier this month.
Mowell contributes much of the program’s success to its coaching staff.
“From my personal experience, I think we have a great coaching staff: Coach (Chris) Layne, Natalia Rivas-Foster and Sebastien O’Neill, they just do a great job of getting everything organized and making it really easy for us just to be able to go and compete,” Mowell said.
