ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs hosted the Daniel Boone Lady Trailblazers Tuesday night in their season opener. The Lady Trailblazers blew a close game open in the third quarter to come away with a 57-39 win.
Bella Markham scored the first basket of the season for the Lady Chiefs. In a low scoring first quarter the Lady Chiefs struggled early with the pressing Boone defense but scored seven points in the final two minutes to take a 9-7 lead.
Both teams heated up in the second quarter. Ariel Ferrell scored all four of her points early in the second and Kailey Gilliam scored seven quick points. The Lady Trailblazers continued to press on defense and pounded the boards to take a 28-25 halftime lead.
In the third quarter Boone pulled away, pouring in 21 points in the period. They also held Cherokee to only nine points on three 3 pointers, two by Kyla Howe and one by Emma Mowell.
To start the fourth quarter, Olivia Sanders had a nice steal and a layup but the Lady Chiefs would manage only one more score in the quarter on a three by Macy McDavid.
Freshman Andrea Flores of Boone lead all scorers with 17 points. Kyleigh Bacon added 12 points for the Lady Trailblazers.
Cherokee had a balanced scoring attack with Kaily Gilliam and Emma Mowell scoring seven points each. Macy McDavid and Kyla Howe added six points each and Olivia Sanders tossed in five. Ariel Ferrell had four points while Bella Markham and Ava Morgan each had two points to round out the Lady Chiefs’ scoring.