CLINTON – The athleticism of the Clinton Dragons’ football team is impressive. Their behavior, not so much.
From slamming a helpless Cherokee receiver to the ground, to countless personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties – leading to ejections of players on both sides – to yelling vulgarities at Chiefs coaches on the sideline, to running up the score with the first string late in the fourth quarter, the Dragons’ maturity did not impress in their 54-12 victory over the visiting Chiefs Friday night at Dragons Stadium.
Despite the lopsided score, it didn’t tell the whole story. The young Chiefs made strides during the game showing progress, which did not go unnoticed by their second-yard coach, Josh Hensley.
“I’m ultimately very proud of our effort, very proud of the way we fought,” Hensley said. “I’m certainly not happy with the results, but we grew up a lot. I saw us do a lot of things that we haven’t been doing on the field on Fridays.
“Last week, I said I felt like we had a good week of practice last week, and we didn’t go out and execute (against Daniel Boone) and do the things that we had been doing all week. This week, I saw some things. I saw us grow up right before our eyes,” he said.
“I’ve been saying that. It’s going to happen with young football teams. I’m really proud of us, how we grew up tonight,” Hensley said.
The Dragons’ talent level was evident early. Led by junior quarterback Joshuah Keith, the Dragons marched down the field 78 yards on six plays on the first possession of the game. Keith’s 16-yard TD pass to Wesley Phillips capped the scoring drive for a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game.
The Chiefs were forced to punt after a three-and-out and Clinton’s Jeremiah Lee bolted 61 yards on the return for a touchdown and sudden 13-0 lead with 7:28 to go in the first quarter.
The Chiefs picked up a first down on their next possession on a 16-yard pass from Landon Jeffers to Elisha Tipton, but Cherokee was forced to punt three plays later. Two plays and 10 yards later, Keith connected with Kendall Lucas on a 41-yard TD pass and 20-0 lead with 4:13 left in the first period.
The Dragons’ attack at the line of scrimmage gave the Chiefs trouble.
“We saw that their linebackers were heavy run defenders,” Hensley said. “At times, it felt like they were blitzing every single guy.”
A player aligned directly in front of an offensive tackle is called a 4-technique. A 4i is when the player is lined up on the inside shoulder of the tackle.
“Their 4i’s were killing us all night,” Hensley said. “We really struggled, especially on the back side of our power game, keeping that 4i at bay and that backside linebacker.”
A 19-yard kickoff return by Joe Henley on the ensuing kickoff finally gave the Chiefs good field position at the Cherokee 44. The Chiefs were stopped on four downs, but Clinton was called for its first personal foul of the night on a fourth-and-nine to extend the Cherokee possession.
Jeffers then hit Henley for a 12-yard pass play to the Clinton 28. A holding call on Cherokee led to a third-and-22 at the Clinton 40. Jeffers connected with Hunter Larmer for a 14-yard gain, but Clinton’s D’Mon Marable picked Larmer up and slammed him to the ground on a completely unnecessary and particularly ugly play for the Dragons’ second personal foul.
The penalty pushed the ball to the Clinton 13. Jeffers was sacked on first down back to the 20, but on second down – just as the second quarter began – he connected with Aidan Wood for a 19-yard gain to the one. After an incomplete pass, Henley lined up at quarterback and took the snap and punched it into the end zone to get Cherokee on the board. The point after failed and Clinton led 20-6 with 11:18 left in the half.
After each team turned the ball over on fumbles, the Chiefs stopped the Dragons on downs at the Cherokee 45 with 6:18 left in the half. Jeffers then connected with Larmer on a 24-yard gain to the Dragons’ 31-yard line.
However, yellow flags once again laid on the field. The call was holding against Cherokee.
But instead of marking it back from the Clinton 31, it was marked back from the line of scrimmage. So instead of first-and-20 at the Clinton 41, it was first-and-20 at the Cherokee 25.
“We had gained enough yards for a first down and the flag was past that,” Hensley said. “From my understanding, it should have been a spot foul, first down, but 10 yards back from that foul. But they kept insistently telling me that. I still do not think that’s right and I could be wrong, but my goodness. They were telling me it wasn’t a spot foul.”
Instead of being in decent field possession with some momentum and a chance to cut the lead to a one-possession difference, the Chiefs were buried deep and ended up turning it back over on downs.
Clinton got the ball back at the Cherokee 42 with 4:47 left in the half. After a one-yard run by Jawan Goins, Keith broke loose for a 26-yard run to the Cherokee 15. Goins then broke a few tackles and made a few cuts for a 15-yard TD run and 26-6 lead.
Despite the deflation, the Chiefs battled back. Jeffers hit Tipton for a nine-yard gain, then an eight-yard pick-up. Next, the freshman quarterback connected with Henley on an 11-yard pass for another first down to the Clinton 46.
After an incompletion, Jeffers again tried to hit Henley, who was interfered with by two Clinton defenders, giving the Chiefs a first down at the Clinton 31. Two plays later, Jeffers hit Larmer for a 31-yard TD pass, cutting the lead to 26-12 with 1:05 left in the half.
“He grew up a ton tonight,” Hensley said of his freshman quarterback, who didn’t look like a freshman this week. “He was communicating very good on the sideline with us. I thought that was the fastest that he has played. I was very proud of him for that.”
Clinton added a crack-back block penalty to its personal foul collection right before half.
There was not much for Cherokee fans to cheer about in the second half. Two three-and-outs led to a 46-yard TD run by Goins, then a 30-yard run that set up a 12-yard TD pass from Keith to Lee for a 40-12 lead with 6:59 in the quarter.
An interception by Derek Bean ended Cherokee’s next possession on second down at its own 38.
Junior defensive lineman Andres Moncier appeared to get a sack on Keith on a second-and-five play on the Cherokee sideline, but the official ruled Keith’s last-second flinging the ball out of bounds an incomplete pass, leading to more groans from the Cherokee faithful in the stands.
So, instead of third-and-15 from around midfield, Clinton had a third-and-five at the Cherokee 33, which Keith converted with a five-yard pass to Kendall.
An eight-yard run by Keith on the next play was called back for yet another personal foul. After the play, Moncier remained lying on the ground for an extended period of time as trainers and coaches tended to him.
“Me being an offensive line coach, I embrace physicality on the line of scrimmage,” Hensley said. “I was not entirely pleased with how he got injured there. I felt like that was something that can’t happen. He’s banged up right now. I’m not sure what happened, but I think he’s going to be okay.”
When play finally resumed, Keith completed a 25-yard pass to Marable, he of the earlier body-slam penalty. On the next play, Keith’s 18-yard TD pass to Teegan Bolinger was called back due to another personal foul penalty on Clinton.
Three plays later, Keith hooked up with Bolinger again, this time for an 11-yard TD pass and 47-12 lead, setting the mercy rule running clock into motion.
A delay of game gave Cherokee a first-and-15 start to its ensuing possession, which saw Chief players finally lose their temper in a scrum with Clinton players in the ensuing pile-up. Flags rained down from all directions.
When order was restored, offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called and players from each side were ejected, which results in their mandatory suspension from the next game.
“We’re going to be without a couple of guys after they did some things tonight,” Hensley said. “A very unfortunate situation happened on the field there. A couple of our guys got caught up in it. I hate that, but we’re just going to have to put our nose down to the grindstone and see what we can come up with to get after West Ridge a little bit.”
With time running out in the fourth quarter due to the running clock, Clinton – after yet another unsportsmanlike penalty and with its first string still in the game – passed five times on a 54-yard drive. Keith’s 20-yard TD pass to Marable made it 54-12 with 4:30 left in the game.
You stay classy, Clinton.
Cherokee got the ball back and Nate Matroni ran twice for 25 yards to run out the clock.
“We did a lot of really good things tonight,” Hensley said. “We grew up quite a bit. There in the fourth quarter, those last two drives, we had seven freshmen on the field. It’s a good problem to have for your future. I keep saying that.”
Cherokee has a bye week this Friday before returning to action Sept. 23 at West Ridge, giving the Chiefs a little extra time to get healthy.
“I think overall we’re fine,” Hensley said. “It’s a good thing we’re coming up on our off-week with Andres. He’s been a warrior for us. He’s our leading tackler. He’s been an emotional leader for us, playing very physical, playing very hard. Tonight, he rarely came off the football field. We’re going to have to find a way to get him healthy and get rolling for West Ridge.”
After defeating Volunteer, 41-6, to open the season, West Ridge is now 1-2 after losses to Daniel Boone (33-0) and Science Hill (49-7). The Region 1-6A Wolves host 4-0 Dobyns-Bennett Friday.
Hensley’s young Chiefs are now 0-4, with more bumps in the road likely ahead. But the school of hard knocks is in session under Friday night lights and Hensley is embracing the challenge of building his team under difficult conditions.
The Chiefs made visible progress against Clinton. They definitely showed more character.
“It is what it is, but I’m really proud of our guys, proud of the effort,” Hensley said. “Every time we’re playing against some grown men with our guys like that, I find a lot of encouragement whenever I see them just bow their necks and play as hard as they can. So, I’m really proud of them for that.”
Trending Recipe Videos