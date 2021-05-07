Heath Miller

Heath Miller

KINGSPORT – Volunteer’s Heath Miller continues to make waves at area track meets.

A junior standout on the Falcons’ basketball and football teams, Miller is quickly establishing himself as an upper-echelon track performer.

Last week at the 2021 Texas Roadhouse / DCTC Relays – a prestigious, 22-school meet with teams from Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland – Miller placed first in the long jump and second in the triple jump and 100-meter dash.

If he keeps this up, Miller has a state track meet in his immediate future.

Here are Volunteer’s individual results from the May 1 meet:

2021 Texas Roadhouse / DCTC Relays 2021

Girls Athlete Place

100 Meter Dash

13.79 Alyssa Chappell 8th

14.27 Savanna Hamilton13th

200 Meter Dash

27.38 Sara Winegar 3rd

30.42 Payton Gibson 15th

400 Meter Dash

1:04.18 Jacie Begley 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:38.22 Celine McNally 8th

2:40.01 Elise McKinney 9th

3:01.81 Allyssa Gent 14th

3:34.90 Gabriella Ritz 20th

1600 Meter Run

5:59.13 Sydney Hamilton 6th

100 Meter Hurdles

17.39 Emily Christian 5th

18.44 Rhyann James 7th

19.51 Sara Winegar 9th

300 Meter Hurdles

48.85 Emily Christian 2nd

52.12 Sara Winegar 4th

1:00.27 Rhyann James 6th

4x100 Meter Relay

52.43 Relay Team 3rd

4x200 Meter Relay

2:06.21 Relay Team 7th

4x400 Meter Relay

4:23.92 Relay Team 3rd

4x800 Meter Relay

13:37.58 Relay Team 4th

Long Jump

15-10 Emily Christian 3rd

Triple Jump

31-4 Alyssa Chappell 5th

Discus

64-2 Kasie Sandidge 11th

58-6 Lillie Redwine 13th

57-0 Marley Snapp 14th

49-2 Gabriella Ritz 18th

Shot Put

21-1 Marley Snapp 19th

21-0 Kasie Sandidge 20th

20-6 Lillie Redwine 21st

Boys Athlete Place

100 Meter Dash

11.67 Heath Miller 2nd

200 Meter Dash

24.88 Davarius Early 6th

27.38 Thomas Galloway 14th

800 Meter Run

2:06.93 Ethyn Council 5th

2:18.89 Jack Cannon 10th

2:20.51 Charlie Wilson 12th

2:24.80 Caleb Greene 14th

2:33.79 Isaiah Livesay 17th

2:39.44 Kaigan McCloud 22nd

1600 Meter Run

5:04.01 Charlie Wilson 8th

5:10.19 Caleb Greene 11th

3200 Meter Run

11:12.49 Evan Glass 9th

300 Meter Hurdles

48.87 Ethan Vaughan 8th

51.31 Grant Winegar 10th

4x200 Meter Relay

1:42.92 Relay Team 6th

4x400 Meter Relay

3:40.10 Relay Team 4th

4x800 Meter Relay

10:02.68 Relay Team 6th

Long Jump

20-8.5 Heath Miller 1st

19-6 Sam Wilson 5th

Triple Jump

42-1.5 Heath Miller 2nd

Discus

122-4 Dane Dykes 4th

112-8 Thomas Galloway 7th

74-6 Grant Winegar 17th

Shot Put

45-9 Dane Dykes 5th

30-6 Thomas Galloway 19th

29-0 Grant Winegar 21st

 