KINGSPORT – Volunteer’s Heath Miller continues to make waves at area track meets.
A junior standout on the Falcons’ basketball and football teams, Miller is quickly establishing himself as an upper-echelon track performer.
Last week at the 2021 Texas Roadhouse / DCTC Relays – a prestigious, 22-school meet with teams from Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland – Miller placed first in the long jump and second in the triple jump and 100-meter dash.
If he keeps this up, Miller has a state track meet in his immediate future.
Here are Volunteer’s individual results from the May 1 meet:
2021 Texas Roadhouse / DCTC Relays 2021
Girls Athlete Place
100 Meter Dash
13.79 Alyssa Chappell 8th
14.27 Savanna Hamilton13th
200 Meter Dash
27.38 Sara Winegar 3rd
30.42 Payton Gibson 15th
400 Meter Dash
1:04.18 Jacie Begley 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:38.22 Celine McNally 8th
2:40.01 Elise McKinney 9th
3:01.81 Allyssa Gent 14th
3:34.90 Gabriella Ritz 20th
1600 Meter Run
5:59.13 Sydney Hamilton 6th
100 Meter Hurdles
17.39 Emily Christian 5th
18.44 Rhyann James 7th
19.51 Sara Winegar 9th
300 Meter Hurdles
48.85 Emily Christian 2nd
52.12 Sara Winegar 4th
1:00.27 Rhyann James 6th
4x100 Meter Relay
52.43 Relay Team 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
2:06.21 Relay Team 7th
4x400 Meter Relay
4:23.92 Relay Team 3rd
4x800 Meter Relay
13:37.58 Relay Team 4th
Long Jump
15-10 Emily Christian 3rd
Triple Jump
31-4 Alyssa Chappell 5th
Discus
64-2 Kasie Sandidge 11th
58-6 Lillie Redwine 13th
57-0 Marley Snapp 14th
49-2 Gabriella Ritz 18th
Shot Put
21-1 Marley Snapp 19th
21-0 Kasie Sandidge 20th
20-6 Lillie Redwine 21st
Boys Athlete Place
100 Meter Dash
11.67 Heath Miller 2nd
200 Meter Dash
24.88 Davarius Early 6th
27.38 Thomas Galloway 14th
800 Meter Run
2:06.93 Ethyn Council 5th
2:18.89 Jack Cannon 10th
2:20.51 Charlie Wilson 12th
2:24.80 Caleb Greene 14th
2:33.79 Isaiah Livesay 17th
2:39.44 Kaigan McCloud 22nd
1600 Meter Run
5:04.01 Charlie Wilson 8th
5:10.19 Caleb Greene 11th
3200 Meter Run
11:12.49 Evan Glass 9th
300 Meter Hurdles
48.87 Ethan Vaughan 8th
51.31 Grant Winegar 10th
4x200 Meter Relay
1:42.92 Relay Team 6th
4x400 Meter Relay
3:40.10 Relay Team 4th
4x800 Meter Relay
10:02.68 Relay Team 6th
Long Jump
20-8.5 Heath Miller 1st
19-6 Sam Wilson 5th
Triple Jump
42-1.5 Heath Miller 2nd
Discus
122-4 Dane Dykes 4th
112-8 Thomas Galloway 7th
74-6 Grant Winegar 17th
Shot Put
45-9 Dane Dykes 5th
30-6 Thomas Galloway 19th
29-0 Grant Winegar 21st