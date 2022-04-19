ROGERSVILLE – Men’s volleyball is a growing sport in the area. Cherokee and Volunteer are in their fourth year of the sport. On Thursday evening Cherokee hosted Volunteer, Tennessee High and Daniel Boone High. In the Hawkins County battle, the Chiefs defeated the Falcons 25-14 and 25-23.
Jim
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Jeff Bobo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today