CHURCH HILL – When Justin Pressley announced last January he was resigning as Volunteer head football coach to take the head coaching position at Carter High School in Knoxville, Jesse McMillan was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach.
Little did he know the biggest obstacle he would face would be just two months into the job and couldn’t even be seen.
The coronavirus shutdown, which cancelled all spring sports just as they were getting started, affected spring football and summer football practice, as well.
“It’s all I know,” McMillan said. “We had about five or six weeks and all of this started. It’s frustrating because you can’t give the kids a straight answer. And now it looks like we’re going to play.”
“It’s been very tough with all this COVID stuff going around,” said senior running back Cameron Johnson. “We missed a lot of months of practice. We’re set back. But we’re going to keep grinding and get ready for the season. I’ve been hitting the weight room, running, kept getting better every day.”
When they finally could practice, there was a period of time when contact wasn’t permitted. Football without contact?
“We were socially-distancing for a while,” said junior Dawson Dykes, someone who initiates a lot of contact as a linebacker and running back. “It was different because we’ve never had to do anything like that before. Just practicing like that was totally different than what it would have normally been.
“At the beginning, we had to be in smaller groups. The whole team couldn’t be together at one time. It was just all sorts of little things like that. Running, everything is just different,” Dykes said.
Finally, they were cleared to have contact.
“It’s good to get out there and practice in full pads and everything. It was nice – absolutely. It was like we’ve been in shoulder pads and shorts forever and we finally got to go out there and hit each other – actual football,” Dykes said.
Johnson and Dykes are two of the most important players on the Falcons. Both have bought into McMillan as the head coach.
“He came in after Coach Pressley left and stepped up,” Johnson said. “He’s been a very big help. He’s got a new offense and new defense. We all trust him. He’s a great coach.”
Dykes echoed the sentiment.
“He’s a lot stricter, but in a good way,” Dykes said. “He keeps us is line and lots of things like that. He’s a good coach. He knows what he’s doing, knows what he’s talking about. I’m glad he’s our head coach.
“We got to know him a little bit before he got to be our head coach. He was interim for a couple months there when Coach Pressley left. He really showed us what he was going to be about for the head coach job,” Dykes said.
Johnson said the transition from Pressley to McMillan has been “100 percent” smooth.
Then, COVID-19 raised its ugly head again. Just when things were getting back to a semblance of normal, one Volunteer player’s positive case resulted in 48 students and seven staff members being quarantined from Aug. 7 to Aug. 21, forcing the cancellation of the Falcons’ 2020 opener on Aug. 21 against Christian Academy of Knoxville.
McMillan said the coronavirus shutdowns have made players and coaches re-examine things in a different light.
“I think this has made most of them appreciate it more,” McMillan said. “When you’re cooped up in your house and you can’t leave, and then you finally get an opportunity to get out around your buddies and stuff, I think that’s led to more productive practices and things of that nature because they appreciate it a lot more.
“Hopefully, as adults, we appreciate our job a lot more because when we got back around them, that made it more special. We’ve got a great group of kids. A lot of kids have played a lot of football for us. We want to get a season in with this group because they’ve worked really hard and fought through all this adversity. It’s just a good group. I hope we get to play,” McMillan said.