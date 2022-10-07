ERWIN – Having split during the regular season and tied for second going into the District 1-AA volleyball tournament, Volunteer found Sullivan East to be its nemesis, ultimately getting eliminated by the Lady Patriots Wednesday night at Unicoi County High School.
“They’re scrappy,” Volunteer coach Nora Barton said afterward. “They go after everything. I swear I think they have the games of their lives when they play against us. They did a great job and we just didn’t find the holes consistently enough.”
After having won the tie-breaker, Volunteer earned the No. 2 seed for the tournament and first-round bye. Little good that did, as the Lady Falcons were rewarded with a matchup Tuesday with East after the Lady Patriots had dispatched Johnson County Monday night.
The Lady Patriots topped the Lady Falcons in a five-set thriller Tuesday, 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 17-25, 15-9, knocking them to the loser’s bracket.
There the Lady Falcons swept Elizabethton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20, in the opener Wednesday. Sydney Cloud had 21 assists and 12 digs. Veda Barton had 12 kills and seven digs. Alisha Lindsey had 16 digs, six kills and four aces. Jaycee Cassidy had seven digs and eight kills.
The victory earned Volunteer a rematch with Sullivan East, which had lost to Tennessee High in Tuesday’s nightcap.
The Lady Falcons fell behind, 5-1, to start the first set, but rallied to win a back-and-forth affair, 25-22, scoring the last four points for the win.
Volunteer led for much of the second set, including holding a 17-13 advantage. But the Lady Patriots, who have a knack for keeping rallies alive, roared back with a 6-0 run to take a 19-17 lead, then outscored Volunteer, 6-4, down the stretch to take the second set and even the match at 1-1.
“I can’t pinpoint it right now, but our passing just wasn’t great,” Barton said. “We have to have good passes to get good hits down.”
In the third set, Volunteer again ran out with an early lead, only to see East storm back. The Lady Falcons led, 7-3, but East went on an 8-3 run to take an 11-10 lead. Then it was one or two points most of the way to the end. Volunteer once led, 20-17, only to see East come back, tie it and take the lead, then go ahead, 24-21.
The Lady Falcons tied it at 24, 25 and 26, but East scored twice in a row for the 28-26 win and 2-1 match lead.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Barton said. “This game is a game of mistakes. Sometimes, it’s not who wins, it’s who doesn’t lose.”
Momentum swings are big in volleyball, also, and East was riding a big wave to start the fourth.
“This team that I have, they have grown so much mentally in that capacity,” Barton said. “They’ve grown in that they don’t quit, they don’t give up, they really crawl their way back in. We talked a lot about getting ahead and staying ahead and it’s been a struggle for them.”
The wind appeared out of the Lady Falcons’ sails the fourth set, as East steadily built its lead it had from the start. Volunteer was last within two points at 5-7, only to see the Lady Patriots extend the lead to 11-5, prompting a Volunteer timeout.
The Lady Falcons couldn’t stem the tide, however, and the fired-up Lady Patriots cruised to a 25-14 finish and berth in the finals for a rematch with Tennessee High.
“The growth, over the course of the season, is just phenomenal and I’m really proud of all of them,” Barton said. “East is a great team, so it was going to be a tough battle.”
Veda Barton had 23 kills to lead Volunteer, along with 11 digs, two assists and two blocks. Cloud had 24 assists and six digs, while Cassidy had 14 digs and 12 kills. Lily Christian had 16 assists.
The Lady Falcons lose six seniors: Cloud, Alisha Lindsey, Genesis Dunn, Madisyn Williams, Alexis Bellamy and Angel Hall.
“I’ve only been with this group for two years,” said Barton. “This is my second year. When I came in, I felt like they maybe weren’t as confident as I wanted them to be as leaders on the court. Over the course of the season, they have grown, they’ve shown up for practice, they’ve put the work in, and they earned their spots on the court.
“And I’m just so proud of them. I just hope that they’re not too upset tonight. I wish them the best for whatever they’ve got going on. I think two of them might join the wrestling team,” Barton said.
Despite the loss of experienced contributors, Barton is optimistic about future versions of the Lady Falcons.
“I am so excited about our future and I have been for the last two years,” she said. “It’s been all about growth and being better today than they were yesterday. I think these kids, especially the younger ones, are working so hard. They know we’re losing six seniors. They know there are some positions open on the court and they’re working hard to get there. I’m excited about it.
“We start in March or April with conditioning. Then we do summer workouts and open gyms and things like that. We try to get them ready for the season. It’s a long season. It’s a short season of playing games, but it’s a long season of preparation,” Barton said.
