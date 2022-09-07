ROGERSVILLE - Jaydon Weston had a huge game for Rogersville City School and Grant Johnson had a big day for Bulls Gap, but Weston’s Warriors got the better of the Bulldogs in a 50-24 shootout victory over Bulls Gap last week at Cherokee High School.
Weston scored six touchdowns to lead the Warriors, while Johnson scored all four touchdowns for Bulls Gap in the Sept. 1 contest at Cherokee.
Both scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter. Weston scored on a six-yard run and 45-yard in the first quarter, and added a two-point conversion, as RCS took a 14-12 lead after one period.
Weston scored two more TDs in the second quarter to Johnson’s one, as Weston broke loose another 45-yard run and a 60-yard run to lead the Warriors to a 28-18 lead at halftime.
Johnson scored his fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter, but Weston got free for two more long scoring runs, one for 51 yards and one for 65. He also converted another two-point conversion as RCS took a 42-24 lead into the fourth.
In the final quarter, Landry Helton completed the scoring with a 6-yard interception return for a touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the final margin of 50-24.
Johnson scored touchdowns on a punt return and interception return, and caught two TD passes from Bulldogs quarterback Grayson Hughes.