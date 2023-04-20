ROGERSVILLE — Three Rogersville City School pitchers combined for a no-hitter against crosstown rival Rogersville Middle School en route to a 17-3 win.
Cade Putnal got the start and gave up all three runs (two earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He did not allow a hit, walked five and struck out eight. Carson Waters threw 1 1/3 hitless innings and struck out two. Ledger Helton pitched the final inning in relief and struck out two.
Putnal went 2 for 5 with four RBIs to stoke the offense. Eli Boyd was 2 for 5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Teegan LeRoy drove in three runs. Jayden Weston and Tucker Turnmire also had two hits apiece for RCS, which banged out 10 hits.
Tied 3-3 after an inning, RCS pulled away with a five-run second. The two teams combined to commit 13 errors in the game.
Robinson 9, Church Hill 7
KINGSPORT — Robinson scored five runs in the third inning to pull ahead for good and take a 9-7 varsity win over Church Hill in a conference softball bout on Monday.
The two teams combined for 19 hits in the game.
Raylie Gray led Church Hill, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Marlee Clark also drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Panthers. Emily Walker had two hits and an RBI. Sydney New, Khloe Sanders, Madison Holder and Gabriella Martinez each had a hit for Church Hill.
Walker took the loss in five innings of work. She allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits, walked one and struck out 10.
JV Game
Church Hill 6, Robinson 4
KINGSPORT — Church Hill exploded for six runs in the third and final inning to come from behind and beat Robinson 6-4.
Danni Guinn went 1 for 2 and drove in two runs for Church Hill. Khloe Sanders and Madison Holder each drove in a run.
Holder picked up the win in the pitching circle. She allowed four runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six.
