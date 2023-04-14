KINGSPORT — Sydney New hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to lead Church Hill to a 7-4 softball win over Sevier Tuesday night. New went 3 for 5 with five RBIs in the game.
CHMS got things rolling in the first when New doubled to score two runs. The Lady Panthers added a run in the top of the fifth when Raylie Gray singled to score Emah Sloan for a 3-1 lead. Sevier answered in the bottom of the fifth and took a 4-3 lead. CHMS knotted the score at 4-4 in the top of the seventh when Emily Walker doubled to drive in a run.
Walker and New each had three hits for the Lady Panthers. Raylie Gray had two.
Walker collected the win for the Lady Panthers. She gave up four runs on six hits over nine innings and struck out 10.
RCS 10, Sulphur Springs 1
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School used a big first inning to blow by Sulphur Springs 10-1 in a conference softball game Monday afternoon.
Shelby Helton, Shaylnn Scalf, Addie Arnwine and Bailey Bledsoe all drove in the seven-run first for RCS. In all, the Lady Warriors collected 14 hits in the game. Riley Sivert, Emily Brock, Anna Mae Boyd, Helton, Bledsoe and Scalf each had two hits for RCS. Helton and Scalf each drove in two runs.
Bledsoe was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Warriors. She went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, and struck out 15.
Sullivan Heights 6,
Church Hill 5
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to collect a 6-5 walk-off softball win over Church Hill.
Danni Guinn, Emily Walker, Raylie Gray and Khloe Sanders each had a hit and an RBI for the Lady Panthers. Emerysyn Templeton and Marlee Clark also had a hit for Church Hill.
Emily Walker took the loss in the pitcher’s circle. She threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits. She walked two and struck out five.
JV Softball
Church Hill 10, Sevier 4
KINGSPORT — The Church Hill junior varsity softball team exploded for eight runs in the second inning en route to a 10-4 win over Sevier in three innings on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Ennis led the way going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for the Lady Panthers.
Madison Holder was the winning pitcher. She went three innings, allowing four runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
