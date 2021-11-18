ROGERSVILLE – A cold snap hit Rogersville City School in the fourth quarter as the Warriors relinquished their lead to Gray then fell in overtime, 33-26.
Both teams came out of the gates playing strong defense, contributing to a sluggish offensive start that saw neither team score until Gray took a 1-0 lead four and a half minutes into the game.
After Aden Phipps tied the game with a free throw 26 seconds later, Lofton Hayes gave RCS a 4-1 lead with his first of four three-pointers in the game, with 26 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Warriors twice built leads of five in the second quarter until settling for a 10-8 lead at halftime. While the RCS press gave Gray trouble on the outside, the Knights’ pair of Ethan Holton and Judd Hensley gave the Warriors fits on the inside.
Still, Rogersville led by seven, 18-11, with 2:58 left in the third after another three by Hayes and a basket in the paint by Landon Jeffers off an inbounds pass.
A post by Hensley cut the lead to 18-13 heading into the fourth, which the Knights began with a 6-0 run. Spencer Hill’s two free throws with 1:52 to play in the fourth gave Gray a 19-18 lead.
Jeffers answered with a pair of free throws to put RCS back in front, 20-19, with 1:16 to go. A blocked shot by Grant Morelock on the Knights’ ensuing possession gave the Warriors back the ball, but Brayden Haun missed a pair of foul shots with :57 remaining.
Holton then hit a put-back 10 seconds later to give the lead back to Gray, 21-20. After Rogersville failed to score on the next possession, Jacob Carr hit a pair of free throws for the Knights to extend Gray’s lead to 23-20 with :24 remaining.
With 16 seconds left, Hayes nailed his third three-pointer of the game to tie it. Both teams had possessions in the final 12 seconds but neither could convert a shot, sending it to overtime.
After the frantic finish of regulation, the extra session was anticlimactic as the Warriors couldn’t score. Holton scored on a layup 10 seconds into overtime to ignite a 10-0 Knights run to seal the outcome. Hayes hit his fourth three-pointer with 22 seconds to play, but the Warriors couldn’t cut the lead any further.
Hayes led RCS with 14, including the four treys. Jeffers added eight.
Holton led all scorers with 19. Hensley added five.