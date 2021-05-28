HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Church Hill Lady Panthers’ played in the TMSAA Class A Softball Tournament last weekend at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Church Hill was defeated by eventual state champion Summertown, 9-1, in the semifinal Friday. The Lady Panthers bounced back to finish their 30-3 season on a high note with a 10-1 victory over Halls Junior High in the third-place game Saturday morning.
On these two pages are some photos of Saturday’s third-place game taken by Ashley Pendleton.