BULLS GAP – Bulls Gap School hosted its annual Bulls Gap Junior Varsity Christmas Basketball Tournament last week.
The tournament started on Friday and concluded with exciting championship games on Monday. The host Bulldogs won the boys championship, while T.A. Dugger captured the championship on the girls’ side.
Besides Bulls Gap and T.A Dugger, teams competing included Parrottsville, Surgoinsville, Rogersville Middle, Grassy Fork, North Greene, Rogersville City, and Bridgeport. The tournament was held in a double-elimination format.
On this page are some photos of the tournament action. Photos by Randy Ball