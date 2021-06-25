BULLS GAP — Last weekend’s five-division, weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway was heated, with exciting action thrilling fans on the high banks.
Aaron Guinn of Russellville captured the Crate Late Model victory, while Addison Cardwell of Knoxville recorded the Sportsman Late Model win.
Logan Hickey of Morristown captured the Street Stock win, with Charles Bates of Johnson City picking up the Classic victory, while Brandon Crawford of Rogersville claimed his first-ever win at “The Gap” in Front Wheel Drive.
Here are some additional photos from last week’s action by Volunteer Speedway photographer Randall Perry.