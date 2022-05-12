JOHNSON CITY – The Volunteer tennis team had two doubles teams and one singles player advance to the quarterfinal round of the District 1/Big 7 Conference Tournament this week.
In Girls Doubles, 1st Round, Volunteer’s Lillie Redwine/Abbey Gilliam doubles team defeated Webb/Correll of West Ridge, 9-8.
In Quarterfinals, Redwine/Gilliam lost to 3rd seeded team from Tennessee High Stalnaker/Moore, 8-1.
In Boys Doubles, in 1st Round, Will Justice/Ayden Dobbs (Vol) defeated Smith/Ragan of Sullivan East, 8-0. In Quarterfinals, Justice/Dobbs lost to the Elizabethton team of Smith/Smith, 8-2.
In Boys Singles, in 1st Round Kaden Hobbs (Vol) beat Jeffrey Seto (West Ridge), 8-2. In Quarterfinals, Hobbs lost to the number 2 seed Christian Morris of Tennessee High, 8-2.
The Falcons finished with a final regular season record of 6-8, which included wins over Sullivan East, West Ridge, Johnson County, Happy Valley, and Cherokee.
It was the most wins by a Falcon boys team since 2014 in Ben Farne’s third season as head coach.
“The schedule was not an easy one and included tough opponents this year – Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Tennessee High, Greeneville, Morristown East, Wise Central, Virginia,” Farne said.
The Lady Falcons matched last year’s win total with a 4-10 record in a rebuilding season playing the same tough schedule as the Falcon boys with wins over Sullivan East, Morristown East, Happy Valley and Cherokee.