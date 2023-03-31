If you stumble into one, they can wreak havoc on your score in the form of maddening extra swings or deflating ball drops. The good news is, there are tried-and-true approaches to dealing with hazards.
If you stumble into one, they can wreak havoc on your score in the form of maddening extra swings or deflating ball drops. The good news is, there are tried-and-true approaches to dealing with hazards.
First, you have to have a firm grasp on what you’re up against. Sure, you’d like to avoid them all together, but history tells us that even the best golfers can’t.
Here’s what to do next:
Hazards are generally defined by the U.S. Golf Association as any element of the course that’s detrimental to your score. The most common example may be the bunker, also known as a sand trap. They’ve been a part of course layouts for as long as anyone can remember.
Often placed near the green, bunkers can turn even the slightest swing error into a nightmare scenario. (Ask the pros you see on television hacking their way out.)
With the right know-how, you can successfully get up and out of these man-made quandaries: Keep your club face open when hitting out of sand. This is not as easy as it sounds since we normally hold irons in a different way — but it works. As with so much in golf, practice makes perfect. Next, remember to hit behind the ball in order to successfully stick the landing. The closer a club gets to the ball the more spin is produced.
Water hazards are typically less prevalent on golf courses, but they’re far more damaging to your final score. First, there’s typically no way out of it. If your ball lands in the drink or can’t be located, turn to No. 26 in the Official Rules of Golf to learn more. In general, there is a one-stroke penalty. In some cases, golfers may choose to play the ball from its previous spot. They may also “take a drop,” meaning placing the ball at any point behind the violated hazard marker.
White stakes define what’s out of bounds on a golf course. Yellow stakes surround standard horizontal water hazards, while red stakes indicate a lateral water hazard alongside of the fairways. These areas may also be marked on your local course with lines rather than stakes. They determine where your ball can be placed when you’re ready to get going again.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.