ROGERSVILLE – The Tennessee High Vikings dominated the line of scrimmage and used their potent running game to take a 42-6 Region 1-5A win over Cherokee Friday night at Big Red Valley.
“I hate that felt like a lackluster performance out there,” said Cherokee coach Josh Hensley, whose Chiefs were coming off their only victory of the season, an emotional, 19-18 defeat of arch-rival Volunteer Oct. 21. “At times, it just felt like we were hanging our heads a little bit. But we would pick them back up and play hard.”
The victory clinched a TSSAA Class 5A playoff berth for the Vikings (5-5, 2-2) while officially eliminating the Chiefs (1-9, 0-4) from contention. The Vikings will play at Knox Central Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Vikings rolled up 249 yards rushing on 36 carries, including Josh Green’s 91 on five carries, including two touchdowns. Green also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Turner Elliott threw just five times, but two of his three completions resulted in Tennessee High touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers led Cherokee’s offensive attack, completing 17 of 30 passes for 178 yards, including a 52-yard scoring strike to Noah Parvin, who led Cherokee’s stymied ground attack with just 22 yards on seven carries. The Chiefs were credited with negative 40 yards rushing, as four sacks resulting in 24 yards lost and five bad snaps that moved them back another 38 yards, accounted for negative 62 yards.
“We struggled with the snap tonight,” Hensley said. “That put us behind the chains quite a bit. We weren’t playing with a lot of twitch up front and that was killing us. I know we’re pretty young up front, but we were just not playing with a lot of twitch out of our stance. I felt like those D-ends at times were back there when the snap was.
“Those are things we can get corrected moving forward. This young football team is going to show a lot of improvement going into the next season. I’m really happy about that and proud that we can continue to grow like that,” Hensley said.
After forcing the Chiefs into a three-and-out to start the game, Tennessee High drove 67 yards in seven plays – all on the ground, including Green’s two-yard scoring plunge with 6:44 left in the first quarter. The Vikes converted a two-point pass for an 8-0 lead.
Cherokee picked up a first down its next possession, but the drive stalled at the Chiefs’ 48, and the Vikings took advantage, scoring four plays later on Elliott’s 20-yard TD pass to Maddox Fritts. The kick gave the Bristol team a 15-0 lead.
The Chiefs’ next possession was a disaster – an incomplete pass, 12-yard sack, 11-yard sack, then a blocked punt, which gave the Vikings the ball at the Cherokee six-yard line. Marquis Phelps ran it in from one two players later for a 22-0 lead to start the second quarter.
But as they did all season, Hensley’s young Chiefs fought back. Jeffers completed three straight passes, the third a 52-yard pass play to a wide-open Harvin, who ran untouched down the Cherokee sideline to get the Chiefs on the board.
The celebration was short-lived, however. After the extra point was blocked, Bell returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and 28-6 lead. The Vikings then held the Chiefs to a three-and-out, a bad snap sending them back to their 16 to punt on fourth-and-18.
Tennessee High took advantage of the short field and Elliott hit Josh Sizemore on an 18-yard scoring strike to extend its lead to 35-6 with 8:38 to go in the first half.
Although the game was out of reach, Hensley used the remaining time to coach up his young team. Late in the first half pinned deep in their own territory, Jeffers scrambled in his own end zone and connected with Hunter Larmer on a 33-yard gain. Time would run out on the Chiefs before they could get beyond their 35, the subject of one of those lessons.
“That was a good, heads-up play by Landon and Hunter to leak out right there,” Hensley said. “I wish he would have went out of bounds instead of taking a shot like he did. But that right there is just an example of a learning opportunity that he had. He won’t do that next year.
“That’s a learning opportunity for him, understanding the situation, understanding the time that’s on the clock and where we’re at. If he would have gotten out of bounds, it would have saved us a lot of time. We coached him up on that and we’ll be better for it in the future,” Hensley said.
The Vikings recovered an attempted onside kick to start the second half, and two plays later, Bell was scoring on a 48-yard run. The point after gave Tennessee High a 42-6 lead and mercy-rule, running clock. Neither team would score after that.
Parvin led Cherokee with 63 receiving yards on two catches, including the 52-yard touchdown. Aidan Wood had six receptions for 53 yards and Jaydan Gonzalez finished with 46 yards on five catches.
“I’m real proud of this football team for the work that they put forth,” Hensley said. “I think we showed a lot of improvement throughout the football season. That was our theme for the year. I was really proud of that.
“We’ve got a ton of good kids on our football team, kids that want to be there. They’re there every day on time doing the right thing. We’ve just got to build on that, and make sure that we continue to do that and we’ll be better for it in the future,” Hensley said.
“Cherokee football, we’re going to get back to where we need to be. We are. That group believes it. I believe it. It’s a process. I’m looking forward to making that process and progress with them,” Hensley said.
Cherokee will lose eight seniors to graduation: Wood, Parvin, Joe Henley, Eli Manis, Michael Graham, Ben Harris, Haidyn Lawson and Nathaniel Littleton, who played corner the final series and helped the Chiefs force the Vikings to turn the ball over on downs.
“I’m going to miss these seniors,” Hensley said. “They made the decision to be part of the solution for Cherokee football and I’m really proud of them for that.
“We’re still going to be a young football team next year. The youth and inexperience is what really stalled us at times this football season. But next year we’ll have a lot more experience under our belt. We’re really excited about that. This young freshman class and sophomore class, as well, they work hard every day. We don’t have to beg them to do that. They’re a fun team to coach, fun group to have and coach. I know they’re going to put forth the effort that is required to get Cherokee football back to where it needs to be,” Hensley said.
The TSSAA’s biennial classification adjustments has Cherokee tentatively dropping to Region 1-4A next season. If the plan is finalized, the Chiefs will be back in the same region as Volunteer, Grainger, Sullivan East and 4A powers Greeneville and Elizabethton.
“That’s an exciting thing, as well,” Hensley said. “I think it’s going to be something that’s really good for the entire school. We’re excited about that. We’re going to have to play the two big dogs in that conference, but everybody in that conference is going to have to do that. We’re up for that challenge and looking forward to playing in the 4A level. I feel like that’s where we need to be.
“Hopefully, we can set a good schedule. We’re thick into that right now. We’re very hopeful for some good games next year so this group can learn to win. Because that’s part of the process, too, having confidence and playing with confidence so we can play fast and trust in everything, trust in the play call. Little things like that go a long way. We’re looking forward to getting that ball rolling,” he said.
Cherokee will get that ball rolling Thursday, when the Chiefs host Hancock County in an exhibition game.
“Honestly, it’s going to be more of an outlook game into next year for us,” Hensley said. “It’s going to be the group that we’re going to have coming back. Part of the agreement to play that exhibition game was just freshmen through juniors. We’re going to try to make it a fun week of practice with them.
“We told the seniors that we’re going to let them kind of coach that crew up this coming week. I know Eli Manis is excited. He’s going to be the offensive line coach for the week. We’re going to let it rip. That young group, the JV group, I’m really proud of them for the season that they had. They finished with a 7-2 record and competed like maniacs every Monday night. I’m really excited. That is the future of this team and this program. I think they believe in the process and all those things.
“So, they’ve got one more game this coming Thursday here in Big Red Valley. We’re going to kick it off at 6 o’clock against Hancock County. We’re looking forward to a relaxed week of football where we can have an opportunity to have some extra reps with these young guys,” Hensley said.
Trending Recipe Videos