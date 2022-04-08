RUTLEDGE – The Volunteer Falcons won their third straight with a 5-2 win in a non-conference game at Grainger County Monday.
The Falcons, who were scheduled to play a home-and-away pair with Cherokee Thursday and Friday (results not available at press time), followed up their double-header sweep of West Greene with Monday’s road win at Grainger.
Ethan Smith gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead with a three-run shot in the first inning, which was all Colby Lawson needed. The Falcon starter allowed just two runs – one earned – in going the distance and striking out 10 Grizzlies.
Smith, who was 2-for-2 in the game, added an RBI double in Volunteer’s two-run fourth inning.
In addition to Smith’s big day at the plate, Cason Christian went 2-for-3 with two doubles, Austin Goldie was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Tucker McLain also doubled among Volunteer’s seven hits.
Eli Mays homered for the Grizzlies in the sixth to snap their scoreless streak.