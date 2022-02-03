Better late than never, the All-Region 1-4A football team was recently announced, and it included seven Volunteer Falcons.

Named All-Region from Volunteer were: Garrison Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Cason Christian, Jared Counts, Jaiden Cutright, Dawson Dykes and Heath Miller.

Named Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year was Cason Christian, while making the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was Garrison Barrett.

Named All-Region from Greeneville were: Jaden Stevenson-Williams, Jackson Tillery, Mikeal Pillar, Grayson Hite, Angus Wirt, Brady Quillen, Mason Laws, Bryson Myers, Zac Chrisman and Kameron Lester.

Greeneville’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year was Amanuel Dickson, while making the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was Keelen Lester.

For Elizabethton, All-Region were: Caleb Johnson, Grayson Hatfield, Bradley Cannon, Owen Slagle, Cade Russell, Blake Stewart, Dylan McDuffie and Josh Hayes.

Named Elizabethton’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year was Eli Williams, while named to the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was Owen Slagle.

For Seymour, named All-Region were Brooks Crowder, Ryan Lodari, Tanner Lane, Coye Connell and Landon Beeler.

Seymour’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year is Kai Thompson. Seymour’s Region 1 4A All Academic Team selection is Stan Pennington.

For Sullivan East, All-Region members named were: Luke Hare, Hunter Brown, Marshall Jones and Eli Richardson.

East’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year is Drake Fisher, while named to the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was East’s Gavin Patrick.

For Grainger County, its All-Region selections were Tucker Gillette and Ty Overbay.

The following earned individual superlative awards:

Region 1 4A Player Of The Year:

Mason Gudger (GV) and Bryson Rollins (Eliz)

Region 1 4A Offensive Player Of The Year:

Jakobi Gillespie (GV) and Jake Roberts (Eliz)

Region 1 4A Defensive Player Of The Year:

Anthony Petersen (GV) and Trenton Taylor (Eliz)

Region 1 4A Offensive Lineman Of The Year:

Terry Grove (GV) and Connor Johnson (Eliz)

Region 1 4A Defensive Lineman Of The Year:

Rashard Claridy (GV)

Region 1 4A Athlete Of The Year:

Adjatay Dabbs (GV) and Brendon Harris (Sey)

Region 1 4A Specialist Of The Year:

Cooper Graham

Region 1 4A Coach Of The Year:

Eddie Spradlen (GV)

 