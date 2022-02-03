Better late than never, the All-Region 1-4A football team was recently announced, and it included seven Volunteer Falcons.
Named All-Region from Volunteer were: Garrison Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Cason Christian, Jared Counts, Jaiden Cutright, Dawson Dykes and Heath Miller.
Named Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year was Cason Christian, while making the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was Garrison Barrett.
Named All-Region from Greeneville were: Jaden Stevenson-Williams, Jackson Tillery, Mikeal Pillar, Grayson Hite, Angus Wirt, Brady Quillen, Mason Laws, Bryson Myers, Zac Chrisman and Kameron Lester.
Greeneville’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year was Amanuel Dickson, while making the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was Keelen Lester.
For Elizabethton, All-Region were: Caleb Johnson, Grayson Hatfield, Bradley Cannon, Owen Slagle, Cade Russell, Blake Stewart, Dylan McDuffie and Josh Hayes.
Named Elizabethton’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year was Eli Williams, while named to the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was Owen Slagle.
For Seymour, named All-Region were Brooks Crowder, Ryan Lodari, Tanner Lane, Coye Connell and Landon Beeler.
Seymour’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year is Kai Thompson. Seymour’s Region 1 4A All Academic Team selection is Stan Pennington.
For Sullivan East, All-Region members named were: Luke Hare, Hunter Brown, Marshall Jones and Eli Richardson.
East’s Region 1 4A Newcomer Of The Year is Drake Fisher, while named to the Region 1 4A All Academic Team was East’s Gavin Patrick.
For Grainger County, its All-Region selections were Tucker Gillette and Ty Overbay.
The following earned individual superlative awards:
Region 1 4A Player Of The Year:
Mason Gudger (GV) and Bryson Rollins (Eliz)
Region 1 4A Offensive Player Of The Year:
Jakobi Gillespie (GV) and Jake Roberts (Eliz)
Region 1 4A Defensive Player Of The Year:
Anthony Petersen (GV) and Trenton Taylor (Eliz)
Region 1 4A Offensive Lineman Of The Year:
Terry Grove (GV) and Connor Johnson (Eliz)
Region 1 4A Defensive Lineman Of The Year:
Rashard Claridy (GV)
Region 1 4A Athlete Of The Year:
Adjatay Dabbs (GV) and Brendon Harris (Sey)
Region 1 4A Specialist Of The Year:
Cooper Graham
Region 1 4A Coach Of The Year:
Eddie Spradlen (GV)