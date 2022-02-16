EAST TENNESSEE — The local assigning officer for high school and middle school baseball in upper East Tennessee (Hawkins County and points east) says there is a “critical shortage” of sports officials, which threatens “the future of high school and middle school baseball in our area.”
Adam Knobloch, Baseball Assigning Officer, Tri-Cities Baseball/Softball Umpires Association, sent a letter out Feb. 6 to school athletic directors and sports reporters in the region to address the issue.
“It is no secret that we have an umpire shortage, plain and simple,” Knoblauch said. “This fact is not new. Nationally, there is shortage of sports officials. There has not been an opportunity to sound this alarm that I have not taken since I assumed the assigner’s role five years ago and this problem has been headed our way long before that.”
Knoblauch said umpires are leaving faster than they are entering the sport.
“Umpires are retiring and quitting. Yes, we bring in new umpires every year, but when we lose two umpires for every one new umpire it doesn’t help – we are at a net negative,” he said.
Knoblauch said up until last season, they had managed to shuffle and adopt to cover shortages.
“Somehow, some way, our association has gotten all our games covered until last season when we had no choice but to cancel three games. Out of the hundreds and hundreds of games we are responsible for covering, cancelling only three felt like a success to me last season,” he said.
The situation is not improving.
“I have shared with some of you individually that over the next five years, we will lose our entire top group of umpires with no one to replace them having comparable skills, experience, and leadership within our association. This is something we, me included, are not ready for the effects of such a significant turnover,” Knoblauch said.
Recent solutions have only been temporary ones, he said.
“As an association, we have taken steps over the last few years to address the umpire shortage. These steps have been primarily focused on reducing games and seem to only be band-aids over a bigger problem,” Knoblaugh said.
“In 2017 our association discontinued service to nine middle schools in Greene County, allowing the Morristown Association to take over responsibility for them. In 2021 we gave up another two middle schools in Hawkins County to Morristown – something Morristown was only able to do given the 2020 Greene County middle school consolidations.
“The past couple of years I’ve looked to 2022 as another workload reduction with the Sullivan County school consolidation plan complete. We have covered games with only one umpire — to some coaches’ contentment and to others’ dissatisfaction but acceptance,” Knoblaugh said.
“Even that approach is becoming impossible or at least impractical as the experienced umpires who would be capable of working a game by themselves are either working varsity contests or are working sub-varsity with a younger umpire who is not ready to work on their own,” he said.
“Something I did not anticipate for this season: a one-year loss of baseball umpires approaching 20 percent. If this is anywhere close to the final number, it will reduce our ability to cover games by at least seven games per day,” Knoblauch said.
“The biggest contributing factor to this loss is what I am seeing as a mass migration of baseball umpires over to softball, in search of shorter game times and getting home at an earlier hour.
“While softball pays less per game, it generally provides a better hour-for-hour rate of return for umpires. Who can blame them? I have had many AD’s or coaches tell me over the years ‘softball is where it’s at — you can get in and get out. That’s what I would prefer to call if I was an umpire,’” Knoblauch said.
“I have communicated the effects this to our umpires in hopes of holding on to some. Regardless, we will be down,” he said.
Another factor for the loss of umpires is fan behavior. Referees get yelled at in all sports, but baseball seems to be the worst; voices carry, especially when fans are seated in bleachers near home plate, where most of the ire is directed.
Home plate umpires get heckled all game long. Half of the fans are always going to disagree with the call.
“By far, without question, the biggest reason for young people, or people in general, to either 1) not get in to umpiring or 2) quit umpiring is poor sportsmanship on the part of parents, fans and coaches,” Knoblauch said.
“Call it what you want – ‘thin-skinned,’ ‘having rabbit ears,’ or whatever. I call it reality. It just is what it is. They don’t want to deal with it, so they don’t umpire,” said Knoblauch.
Whether fans realize it or not, umpires don’t care who wins the game and don’t make a whole lot of money. To have people yell at you for two hours while you’re doing your best to call a fair game while doing it in unpleasantly hot weather – or unpleasantly cold weather –gets old.
“I had a 45-minute conversation with a younger umpire – in his late 20’s – because he was thinking about quitting. He said, ‘It’s not worth it. I don’t have to listen to that. It’s not fun, so I don’t want to do it,’” Knoblauch relayed.
“This is a good umpire and one I need for a varsity-heavy schedule and someone I need to be an emerging leader for our association. Our average age is approaching 50 years old, with many of our top umpires in their 60’s. We need as many umpires as possible in their 20’s and 30’s for our future,” he said.
Knoblauch implores coaches, teachers, administrators, and game management to be “proactive” with parents – traditionally the worst-behaved people at youth sporting events.
“When umpires try to address fan behavior, they are told ‘keep your eyes on the field’ or ‘stay out of the stands’ or ‘that’s not your job,’” Knoblauch said.
“Okay, then whose job is it? When umpires decide it is easier to quit than deal with it, it’s too late,” Knoblauch said.
“That’s the reality. Remember, our umpires are not pros. Yes, they are paid. But they do this because they want to give back to the schools (and) kids and they want to enjoy it as a hobby. When the level of poor conduct makes it unenjoyable, it is easier to quit than to deal with it,” Knoblauch said.
So what can be done to resolve the situation?
“This problem is multi-layered,” Knoblauch said. “There is no one-size-fits-all answer or approach. There isn’t any one answer that will solve the problem long-term. But we can all work together to try to positively effect long-term outcomes.
I am open to discussion, meetings, or anything that helps to address the problem.”
One solution for baseball’s umpire shortage is altering traditional scheduling.
“Baseball is different from basketball and other sports,” Knoblauch said. “Baseball games are primarily scheduled on the same days – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. We don’t have ‘high school nights’ and ‘middle school nights’ like in other sports.”
Church Night may become Game Night.
“I know this is going to be an unpopular statement for obvious reasons, but we are going to have to start playing more games on Wednesdays and Fridays to reduce the load on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Knoblauch said.
“Our game counts go from two or three dozen games per day on Monday and Tuesday to a handful on Wednesday and a dozen or so on Friday. Perhaps it means Wednesday and Friday becomes a JV/freshman night or a 7th grade night, or whatever it is, but the schedule is going to have to become more balanced,” he said.
With baseball season right around the corner, something needs to be done soon.
“I’ve umpired in this area for 20 years and many of you know my temperament,” Knoblauch said. “I’m not speaking for me. I’m speaking for the umpires I represent, the umpires we’ve lost, the potential umpires we hope to get in the future, and all the student-athletes that we are all responsible for ensuring get to play their games.
“This problem affects all of us. Games begin (in March). We may not need to cancel a game until April 5th. But without a doubt, I will be reaching out to schools, at some point this season and say, ‘I have exhausted all efforts and I cannot cover this game on this day,’” Knoblauch said.
“The purpose of this letter is to try and minimize how many times I have to say that in 2022 and how many times I have to say that beyond 2022,” Knoblaugh wrote.
“The problem is only getting worse,” he said.