ROCKVALE – Volunteer triple jumpers Ashley Salyers and Heath Miller didn’t have the kind of performances they wanted at the TSSAA State Track & Field Championships Thursday at Rockvale High School, but just qualifying was a noteworthy accomplishment, their coach said.
“For both Ashley and Heath, it just wasn’t their day and that happens sometimes in the sport of track and field,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie.
“But if you look at it from the big picture, they both had pretty remarkable seasons.
Ashley injured her hamstring on April 3{sup}rd{/sup}, missed the conference meet and fought all the way back to qualify for the state track meet for the third time,” Ailshie said.
“Just to get back here and compete at the highest level of our sport is pretty amazing considering where she was a month and a half ago,” Ailshie said.
Salyers jumped 33-11.5 on her first attempt, then fouled twice. She ended up finishing fifteenth in the state after two, seventh-place finishes at the meet in 2018-19.
“During her time at Volunteer, she was all-state twice in the triple jump, a school record holder in the 100 and 4x100 and qualified for the state track meet every year from her freshmen year to her senior year with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic,” Ailshie said.
“She certainly had a great high school track career at Volunteer,” Ailshie said.
“I would also like to add that Ashley and her sister Morgan qualified for six state track meets in a row at Volunteer in the triple jump,” he said.
“They have been a cornerstone for the Volunteer track team ever since I arrived and helped establish and maintain a standard of excellence in the triple jump event,” Ailshie said.
“I have not looked back at previous state meet results, but I would venture to say that their six-year run by one family or one school would be unmatched by anyone else across the state,” Ailshie said.
Miller, a strong contributor on Volunteer’s football and basketball teams, is a newcomer to track.
Competing in the state meet Thursday, Miller had a best jump of 42-03.25, good enough for eleventh in the state. Miller also had jumps of 42-01.50 and 41-10.50.
“Heath is a junior and came out for the track team a third of the way into the season,” Ailshie said. “The only other meet he had participated in prior to this season was a track meet at Cherokee last year before the pandemic.
“Heath is a three-sport athlete who has tremendous athletic talent and is just a competitor. He was the Big 11 conference champion in the long jump and has an excellent chance to return to Murfreesboro next track season,” Ailshie said.
“This was just a great learning experience for Heath and this will only help prepare him for what to expect next year as we move down in classification,” Ailshie said.