BRISTOL – Roman Borghetti-Metz is the 2022 Three Rivers Conference Champion after topping the field in the cross country championship meet Monday at Steele Creek Park in Bristol.
“That’s neat,” said Borgetti-Metz, a Volunteer sophomore. “I like that. It’s amazing. I wish it was a better time. But a win’s a win.”
Known usually for his strong finishing kick that overtakes and demoralizes the race leader, Borghetti-Metz was wire-to-wire winner Monday, crossing the finish line in a time of 17:26.0.
“I didn’t want to run number one and my rule is not to look back,” Borghetti-Metz said. “I got to the area where there’s a little tree line in the middle and I started to decline.”
The course loops twice throughout Steele Creek Park, beautifully-scenic for observers with its mid-fall colors, but grueling for runners with its 3.1 miles of constant, rolling hills.
“It is a tough course,” Borghetti-Metz said. “I didn’t like my time. I got nervous though, so I bet that was time taken. And that big hill, I lost confidence on the hill. My mentality was not right. That killed me a bit on the second loop. Other than that, it was a good race.”
Borghetti-Metz finished nearly 30 seconds ahead of runner-up, Jacob Witcher of Sullivan East. The Patriots’ senior finished in 17:54.3, just ahead of teammate James Shirk (17:59.4). Elizabethton’s Riley Vernon (18:14.7) was fourth, followed by Thomas Ridlehuber (18:23.7) of Sullivan East, who won the boys team title with 33 points as all five of its runners finished in the top 13.
Volunteer was second with 57 points, as Charlie Wilson placed ninth (18:44.8), Evan Glass twelfth (19:06.3), Kevin McCurry fourteenth (19:13.9) and Cayden Cox 21 st (19:51.8).
By finishing in the top 10, Wilson earned All-Conference honors along with Borghetti-Metz, East’s Witcher, Shirk, Ridlehuber and Jacob Turpin (tenth, 18:49.9), Elizabethton’s Jerry Behrmann (sixth, 18:29.8) and Max Garner (eighth, 18:38.4), and Tennessee High freshman Ryder Poole (seventh, 18:37.3).
Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie was pleased with Borghetti-Metz’s performance.
“Roman took it at the beginning and just pushed the pace,” Ailshie said. “Roman’s put in a lot of time and effort and work. It’s the best he’s looked all year. This is a tough course. All the credit to him for just running it.”
Borghetti-Metz said Ailshie’s training regimen may not be fun but it helps prepare for such hilly race venues.
“I like it because some of these teams run flat courses the entire time,” Borghetti-Metz said. “And then when they get to hills, it’s terrorizing to them. Ailshie makes us run hills sometimes. We do an 800 loop and it has a mean hill on it that will get you. That helps.”
Taking the lead out of the gate, then holding it the entire race doesn’t necessarily help.
“That’s a difficult way to win a race,” Ailshie said. “Hats off to him because he did it. He forced the pace. There were some really, really good runners in this race. Elizabethton had their top three that were here and Sullivan East ran fantastic today. They’ve got some really good runners that are strong runners. I thought Roman beat a quality field.”
Borghetti-Metz said he’s feeling much better than he did last year.
“I’m much more healthy,” he said. “I didn’t destroy both of my hamstrings this year.”
With the Region 1 meet slated for Oct. 25 at Daniel Boone, Borghetti-Metz has his eyes on the prize.
“I want to try to win region and make it to state,” he said.
