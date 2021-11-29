JONESBOROUGH – Cherokee went 1-2 to take a fourth-place finish in the 32 nd Annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament last week at David Crockett.
After registering an easy, 62-41, opening-round victory over Tennessee High on Monday, the Lady Chiefs fell to tournament host and eventual winner, David Crockett, on Wednesday. 53-27.
Emily Trivette scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Pioneers. Kaylee Tester added 10 points, including three 3-pointers, Kadence Fannon and Nora Walters scored eight points apiece, while freshman point guard Bella Ferguson added seven. Junior Macy McDavid scored 10 points for Cherokee .
The Lady Chiefs then fell in the third-place game Saturday to Daniel Boone, 49-46.
Cherokee had a chance to tie at the end, but turned the ball over to end the game. It had been close throughout with Cherokee leading 28-23 at halftime, and Boone taking a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Daniel Boone’s Kyleigh Bacon had a game-high 15 points. Teammates Camryn Sarvis added 12 points and Jayden Riddle scored 10.
McDavid scored 14 points to lead Cherokee. Lady Chiefs senior Carter Ringley finished with 13 points, including four shots from 3-point range.