CHURCH HILL – Elise McKinney’s steady climb up the progress chart will continue at Emory & Henry College.
The senior track and cross country runner signed a letter of intent with the college Tuesday at Volunteer, the result of steady improvement through hard work.
“I started in the little races in elementary school and worked my way up,” said McKinney, who competed at Church Hill Middle School prior to four years at Volunteer.
“In middle school, I didn’t know if I was any good,” McKinney said. “I thought I was pretty average. But my middle school coach, Sam (Barton), he had me stick with it. Throughout high school, I knew this was something I wanted to do.”
McKinney stuck with it and improved.
“Elise has been with us for four years in both cross country and track and field,” Ailshie said. “Her first race was Run for the Pines up in Lebanon, Va. as a freshman. She ran 26:30. And what you would like to see for folks is that they continue to improve and progress during their time within the program.
“What was really neat was she ran her personal best at the end of end of her high school cross country career, which was 22:36 at the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships. As a coach, that’s what you like to see, that continual improvement and she did that,” Ailshie said.
“I’m going to be running cross country and track” at Emory & Henry, McKinney said. “The coach was really great. He was really helpful and didn’t really push me to make a decision.”
While McKinney has made strides in cross country, she feels her strongest events are shorter distances.
“I’ll probably run the 800, the 4x400 and the 4x800,” she said. “Cross country is longer distance. In track, those are like mid-distance and I just think I’m good at mid-distance. That’s my strongest.”
Her achievements on the track back that up.
“She was all conference” in cross country, said Ailshie. “She’s also a really good runner in track in the 800-meter run and is a participant on the 4x400 and also the 4x800, where she’s a part of our school record 4x800 meter relay team, which ran 10:18 last spring when they broke a record which had stood since 1981.”
Ailshie sees her success continuing.
“I think she’s going to a really good school. They have recently moved from NCAA Division 3 to Division 2, and they’re going to be in a real good conference. She’s going to have plenty of opportunities to compete and be successful. She’s going to a really fine, not only academic school, but athletic school, as well,” he said.
McKinney enjoyed her experience in Volunteer’s track and cross country programs.
“I love running for Ailshie,” she said. “He’s such a great coach. He knows what he’s doing. Most coaches just tell you to go do that. But he really helps you and sticks around. He knows us. He knows what our bodies can do.”
McKinney, on the other hand, has been a coach’s dream.
“She’s not only a tremendous runner, but a tremendous leader within our program,” Ailshie said. “She doesn’t miss practice. She’s an extremely hard worker. She’s committed and she leads by example.”
The lone senior on Volunteer’s girls cross country team, McKinney embodies the strides the program has taken in four years.
“When Elise first started, we at times didn’t have five runners and couldn’t score as a team,” Ailshie said. “It’s just really awesome to see how far along things have progressed from the time she was a freshman to the time that she’s a senior, that she was a participant on the first high school cross country team that ever qualified for a TSSAA State Cross Country Championship in Hawkins County.
“So, Elise was our only senior on that team, so that was kind of a neat thing to see. She was a part of when our program really struggled at one time, then being a participant on a state qualifying team. She’s been a really important part of that team’s success,” Ailshie said.
Qualifying for, and competing at the state cross country championship built memories that will last a lifetime, McKinney said.
“It was great,” she said. “I went in middle school, but high school was just different. It was a really good experience. I have pretty good memories running because I ran a pretty good race there. But just having all of them there, hanging out with them was just a lot of fun.”
McKinney has tentative study plans for Emory & Henry.
“I’m thinking about going into exercise science, maybe occupational therapy or physical therapy,” she said. “I think I would be good at helping people. I like helping people. My cousin went to Emory & Henry. My parents are from Virginia and they know a little bit about it. It’s really close to home and I really like the campus.”
The plans for the fall are exciting, but McKinney still has business to take care of at Volunteer. Not only is the senior a member of the Lady Falcons basketball team, which is about to embark on the second half of its season, she still has track season this spring.
“I really want to PR in the 800,” McKinney said. “I feel like I’m in better shape than I was last year. And I want our team to go to state.”
Just more steps on McKinney’s steady climb.