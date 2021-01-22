CHURCH HILL – Volunteer put the student in student-athlete during the fall semester.
While success in athletics gets much of the glory, academic accomplishments will have much longer-lasting impact on the vast majority of high school student-athletes – long after the last cheer is heard.
“Student athletes are often known for their accomplishments on the field, but I would like to recognize our VHS Falcons for their academic success during the fall semester as well,” said Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey.
“These students learn to balance their time between sports and their studies. The TSSAA wants to recognize teams and individuals for their academics during their respective sports seasons,” Bailey said.
Volunteer athletes from each fall sport were recognized for their academic achievements during the school year’s first semester.
In order to receive the award, a team must have a collective GPA of 3.0-3.24 for Outstanding Certificate, 3.25-4.0 for DISTINGUISHED certificate, and an individual GPA of 3.5 or above for All Academic Achievement.
“Thank you student athletes for your hard work in and out of sports,” Bailey said. “I’m proud of you all!! Continue to be great leaders wherever you are.”
The following teams and individuals have earned these distinctions during the Fall of 2020. These individuals and teams will receive an official TSSAA certificate commemorating these accomplishments.
Girls Cross Country- DISTINGUISHED Team- Collective GPA- 3.9
All Academic (Jacie Begley, Elise McKinney, Sara Winegar, Lauren Grevelle, Celine McNally, Sydney Hamilton, Rachel Michalik)
“All seven!” Bailey said.
Girls’ Golf- DISTINGUISHED Team- Collective GPA- 3.78
All Academic (Ellie McLain, Mia Skelton, Julie-Ann Mowell, Hannah Stewart, Lillie Redwine)
Girls’ Volleyball- DISTINGUISHED Team- Collective GPA- 3.75
All Academic- (Veda Barton, Adria Berry, Jaycee Cassidy, Emily Christian, Olivia Christian, Sydney Cloud, Ava Jackson, Meredith Lovelace, Carlee McLain, Delaney Price, Cora Walker, Brooklyn Ward)
Boys Golf- DISTINGUISHED Team-Collective GPA-3.72
All Academic-(Noah Gillespie, Gabe Good, Bryant Hutson, Ticket McLain, Rylan Spears, Zach Taylor, Carter Trent, Eli Yonts, Ian Yonts)
Girls’ Soccer- DISTINGUISHED Team- Collective GPA- 3.58
All Academic- (Alyssa Chappell, Kristen Flack, Macey Gladson, Sarah Gonce, Lauren Grevelle, Savannah Hamilton, Sydney Hamilton, Isabel Houston, Emma Lukens, Gabriella Ritz, Lauren Ross, Erin Smallwood, Makenzey Smith, Sara Winegar)
Boys Cross Country- DISTINGUISHED Team- Collective GPA- 3.56
All Academic-(Dakota Caldwell, Jack Cannon, Andrew Dickerson, Evan Glass, Caleb Greene, Nathan Michalik, Ethan Vaughn, Charlie Wilson)
Football- Outstanding Team- Collective GPA- 3.15
All Academic- ( Braden Allen, Logan Anderson, Garrison Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Evan Berry, Isaiah Bowery, Robbie-Dale Bridgeman, Kasey Brown, Brady Chatman, Conner Crum, Jaiden Cutright, Nathaniel Dixon, Dawson Dykes, CJ Fraysier, Kendan Greene, John Hill, Kaden Hobbs, Colby Lawson, Riley Littleton, Heath Miller, Cole Pennington, John Ross, Andrew Salyer, Dalton Skirvin, Morgan Smith, Grant Snyder