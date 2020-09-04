ERWIN – Volunteer’s girls soccer team picked up its third win in its last four games Tuesday with a 9-0 mercy rule win in a conference match at Unicoi County.
Emma Lukens had two goals for the Lady Falcons, which also got goals from by Lauren Grevelle, Sara Winegar, Makenzey Smith, Kristen Flack, Lauren Ross, Erin Smallwood and Taylor Castle.
Smallwood played the first half in goal and then played five seconds in the second half in the field to score her first goal in regulation ever to end the match with 32 minutes to play.
The goals for Grevelle and Ross were their first ever.
The win was the second straight road victory for Volunteer, which picked up a 3-1 win at Crockett Thursday (Aug. 27). Sara Winegar scored two goals and had an assist. Alyssa Chappell moved up from defense to offense late in the game with a goal. Emma Lukens tallied two assists.
That game followed what Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens called his “most heartbreaking loss in my entire coaching career.”
Playing at region power Elizabethton on Tuesday (Aug. 25) in a conference match, the Lady Falcons battled the Lady Cyclones to a 0-0 tie after 80 minutes.
They played two 10-minute golden goal periods and remained in a 0-0 tie after 100 minutes.
“We go to a shootout and lose on the last kick, 3-2,” Lukens said.
Emma Lukens and Erin Smallwood had the goals for Volunteer. Smallwood was in the goal all night, as well.
On Aug. 20, the Lady Falcons beat KACHEA, 3-1. Emma Lukens and Makenzey Smith scored the goals for Volunteer. KACHEA played with five boys.
“I’m a proud coach here,” Lukens said. We scratched and clawed our way to a win.”