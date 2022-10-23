The Vikings and Titans played in a battle of 8-10 year old in Rogersville Parks & Recreation Flag Football League Sept. 26 at Rogersville City Park.
The Chiefs and Dolphins battled in a contest of 5-7 year olds in Rogersville Parks & Recreation Flag Football League Sept. 26 at Rogersville City Park.
ROGERSVILLE - The Rogersville Parks & Recreation Flag Football Championship game will be on Thursday night at 6:15pm at Cherokee’s football field.
Also on Thursday evening, the Parks & Rec will be hosting its Punt, Pass and Kick event for all the kids in the flag football program.
The championship game will be playing on one side of the field while the PPK is conducted on the other side of the field.
The two teams playing in the championship, along with the individual winners of the PPK will be invited back on Friday night for Cherokee’s final home game and will be recognized prior to kickoff.
Rounds 1 and 2 were slated for Monday and Tuesday night at 5:45pm and 7pm at the stage field at Rogersville City Park. (Results not available at press time)
